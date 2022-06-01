Aarti Industries: Multi-year contract opportunity intact

Highlights

- Sequentially sales flattish amid raw material shortage

- Margins contracted chiefly for chemicals

- API facility is expected to commercialise in the current quarter

- Capex outlay of the order of Rs 3,500 crore for new projects

- Valuation reasonable; accumulate for long haul

The Q4 sales of Aarti Industries (CMP: Rs 761; Market Cap: Rs 27,552 crore) grew by 50 percent helped by the pass-through of raw material price increase and volume gains. This was despite the shortage of key raw material Nitric Acid, which impacted speciality chemicals sales. Sequentially, the numbers are not comparable due to the exceptional gain of termination income in Q3 because of the cancellation of the first long-term contract.

Excluding termination income, sequentially sales growth was flattish but EBITDA contracted by 4 percent. As a result, the EBITDA margin was 16.8 percent versus 17.8 percent in Q3 and 19.3 percent in Q4 FY21. The drop in margin was chiefly because of speciality chemicals (81 percent of sales) whose EBIT margin contracted by 200 bps QoQ. Sequentially, the pharma EBIT margin was stable at 17.2 percent.

Q4 financials

USFDA facility & 2nd long-term contract a near-term watch

In the case of the pharma division, capacity expansion is under way for USFDA facilities at Tarapur (API) and Vapi (intermediates). It would cater to therapies such as anti-hypertensive, cardiovascular, oncology, and corticosteriods. The API facility is expected to commercialise in the current quarter.

Further, key capex projects for long-term contracts are underway. The company has commissioned the second long-term contract worth Rs 10,000 crore for a 20-year supply of chemical intermediates in the last quarter.

The third multi-year contract and the NCB (Nitro Chloro Benzene) capacity expansion project are expected to get completed in FY23. The NCB project targets to increase capacity to 108,000 tonnes from 75,000 tonnes.

Among new projects with a capex outlay of about Rs 3,500 crore, the company will be focusing on downstream products in existing chemistries and NCBs. It is also exploring new chemistry value chains such as the chlorotoluene, along with custom manufacturing opportunities.

Targeted end-industries range from pharma, agro, polymers to pigments. To tap the opportunities, which will take care of growth in the second half of the decade, the company will be sweating its existing land bank at Dahej and Jhagadia (220 acre plus). The site development has already started at Jhagadia.

Outlook

The near-term outlook is governed by traction in the two long-term contracts and the commencement of the USFDA facility.

While raw material inflation and supply-chain disturbances are likely to remain a challenge in FY23 as well, we expect the company to pass through higher input cost eventually and maintain the EBITDA per tonne.

In the case of pharma, new facilities for API and intermediates would be a key catalyst as the company is looking to capture increased domestic sourcing of pharma intermediates by clients due to the China factor.

Long-term outlook is a function of the capex programme, which focuses on high-margin downstream products. This may help the company push operating margins closer to 25 percent.

The capex execution and global slowdown are the key risks to watch for the company.

Coming to valuation, post the correction from Oct ’21 highs (down one-third) and after the downward tweaks in our estimates, the stock is trading at 15.3x FY24 EV/EBITDA. We believe this level is reasonable, given the multi-year growth opportunity due to the China-plus approach of global value chains and the domestic demand for downstream products.

Investors should, therefore, look beyond near-term turbulence.

