Aarti Industries: Does it strike the right chemistry for the long term?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sequential performance helped by traction in new plants Input costs show mixed trend. Raw material pricing sticky but freights costs drop Long-term contract for the supply of nitric acid removes raw material supply risks Capex for downstream products to start contributing from FY24 Accumulate stock in a staggered way Aarti Industries (CMP: Rs 541; Market cap: Rs 19,588 crore) has posted a mixed set of numbers in Q3FY23. Gross margin compression was offset by lower operational expenses. In recent months, supply-side risks have abated. At...