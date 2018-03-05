3QFY2018 Battery sector review: Should you accumulate the weakness?

The battery sector seems to in fine shape except for the minor challenges coming from volatility in raw material prices. However, the noise around Electric Vehicles (EV) raises numerous questions about the prospects of these entities. Battery, being an essential component of an EV, would force a paradigm shift in the way these companies work and the fortunes can change radically depending on how well they adapt to the new reality.

In this article, we analyse the recent quarter’s performance of the two largest battery manufactures of India and the challenges ahead of them due to EV push.

3QFY18 Quarter snapshot

Amara Raja (ARBL): The net sales grew 17.1 percent (Year on Year) and 9.0 percent (Quarter on Quarter) on the back of growth coming in from auto both from OE (original equipment) and aftermarket segment. Except telecom segment, all other segments posted growth within industrial.

The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest depreciation and tax) margin has been under pressure due to increase in lead prices and the management indicated that this has been offset by pricing actions taken by the company, leading to 20bps expansion (YoY) in the margin.

Moreover, the improvement in the margins was on the back of better product mix with higher sales of inverter batteries and replacement market within automotive segment.

Exide Industries (Exide): The Company posted a strong net revenue growth for the quarter (32.7 percent YoY) on the back of growth coming in from 2W (two wheeler) and 4W (four wheeler) markets, UPS and infrastructure batteries.

However, the EBIDTA margin was marred by the significant rise in the raw material prices, and product mix tilted towards relatively low-margin OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) sales in automotive. The company took price hike of around 3 percent over the quarter which partially offset the rise in the lead prices.

The moot question is what are the challenges for the battery manufacturers in India due to EV push?

The biggest challenge for the battery manufacturers is the sourcing of raw material. Lithium is the key raw material for the batteries to be used in EVs and most of the reserves for Lithium are concentrated in South America (70 percent of all).The EV battery should have the following five capabilities: 1. High energy density – the weight of the battery should not weigh over the performance hence Lithium scores over others as it has high energy density 2. Design of the battery should be such that it gives maximum range per charge 3. How fast the battery charges 4. Number of cycles – the longevity and finally, the cost, at which all the above features come in.

Lithium has emerged as the preferred technology over last few years and there are multiple chemistries available. The choice of a battery design and the chemistry depends on vehicle type for which the battery is being made for.

The industry as of now is getting itself ready with various technologies to provide the optimum source of power to an EV and reduce the price difference between an EV and an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle.

Currently, China is ahead on the curve in EV space and there are chances that the Chinese products could be dumped in India. Here again, the government needs to play an important role to put anti-dumping duty to promote indigenous battery manufacturing.In terms of valuations, ARBL is currently trading at 24.4 and 20.4 times FY19 and FY20 projected earnings and Exide is trading at 22.0 and 19.4 times FY19 and FY20 projected earnings.

While there is a perceived threat of EVs on the battery manufacturers, the companies are doing their homework to work on manufacturing batteries that is suitable for them. But they got to cover a lot of ground.

The perceived threat of EV along with the volatility in key raw material prices has led to temporary de-rating of these companies. This provides accumulation opportunity for investors as we got to keep in mind that the widespread adoption of EV is many years away and hence the conventional battery manufacturers will continue to have a meaningful growth in the medium term. Finally, these entities will also move up the learning curve with EV batteries and would eventually be EV ready.