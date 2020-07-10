3 Point Analysis | Why TCS is a must-own stock in the new normal?

IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services kick-started the Q1 FY21 earnings season. While it did miss street estimates, deal wins and the management commentary offered hopes of a demand recovery and the worst is over. The quarterly performance of the company was subdued and largely in line with what the management had guided in the last quarter.

A behemoth like TCS has successfully addressed delivery issues, amid the lockdown, through a successful transition of its workforce to a location-independent, secured, borderless workplace model (SBWM), which has resonated very well with its clients. In addition, technology adoption and technology spending are going to scale new highs as global businesses adapt to the new normal post COVID. So, should one own TCS? Watch this edition of 3 Point Analysis to find out.