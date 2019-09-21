Moneycontrol Pro's picks of the week.

Big-bang reform? The cut in corporate tax rates from 30 percent to 22 percent had the Indian markets whooping with joy, gaining 5.3 percent on Friday. But it would be overkill to call it the biggest reform since the 1991 economic liberalization.

The week was bookended with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conferences. There were some in between too as she announced sops for the real estate and exports sector, asked banks to put up tents in 400 districts and hand out loans, and a ban on e-cigarettes. Are animal spirits back yet? The markets certainly think so.

The other big events of the week were the drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, which drove up the price of crude, and a divided US Federal Reserve announcing yet another 25 basis point cut.

At Moneycontrol Pro, we had a string of articles analysing these events, distilling important insights and what they meant for you for your investment decisions. Here’s a look at the key stories we published over the past week.

Biggest reform since 1991 or not, the corporate tax rate cut is a fundamental reset. The move dispels the doom and gloom in the markets and in the business community. It restores the government’s and FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s credibility in the eyes of investors, even though the revenue forgone is Rs 1.45 trillion. Corporate chieftains (naturally) were over the moon praising this move. Now, this is not a traditional economic stimulus that gives more money to consumers who then spend more. It puts more money in the hands of companies with the expectation that they will do what it takes to spur growth. So the question remains whether this will just lift valuations or revive consumption demand. Read more.

Shamiana Banking: At what cost, loan growth?

Phone banking has given way to Shamiana banking. A day before the tax cut, the Finance Minister asked banks and NBFCs to organise loan melas in 400 districts. It is nothing but a continuation of the government’s efforts to induce a debt-fuelled spending binge. But the highest unemployment rate in five decades and a sharp slowdown in the economy are starting to make retail loans look riskier. Such forced lending threatens to derail the progress that banks have made in their balance sheet clean-up. Moreover, will this strategy even work? Read more.

Prabhat Dairy: What should investors do?

Delistings are rare in India. Delisting at a discount to the marker price is even rarer. Prabhat Dairy is once such company. It has proposed a voluntary delisting of shares at Rs 63.77 a share which is at a discount to Rs 79.30, the price at which the company’s stock was changing hands a day before the announcement. The delisting price is also nearly half its IPO price of Rs 115. Since the time of the IPO, the company’s consolidated revenue has increased from Rs 1,003 crore to 1,554 crore and its net profit has increased from Rs 26 crore to Rs 47 crore. So where did the IPO money go? Read more.



E Cigarettes: Nipped in the butt

The government will promulgate an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes. It has treated this as a public health emergency of sorts. The ban led to cigarette stocks rising on Tuesday, a development that should puzzle any right-thinking investor. Does this mean that the long term potential threat posed by e-cigarettes to conventional cigarettes had been priced in the valuation of cigarette stocks? And that the removal of this future threat removed the discount and that’s why their shares rose. But shouldn’t investors in cigarette companies be cautious because the government has taken a step that it believes is pro-health? Read more.

What does the US Fed rate cut mean for India?

The US Federal Reserve lowered its target policy rate range by 25 basis points. The decision was not unanimous. Two members of the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) didn’t want a rate cut this time, while one wanted a 50 basis point cut. That’s not all — the dot plot projections show that only seven of the seventeen members see another rate cut this year, which is at variance with what the market is expecting. The Fed indicated that the US economy is largely stable. Thus, a global growth slowdown and trade uncertainty largely explain the cut. A divided Fed also implies greater uncertainty from here on. What does it mean for emerging markets? Read more.

India’s sugar sector is enduring a challenging period as it is battling a problem of plenty. One of the government’s measures to support the sector and the sugarcane farmers who depend on it is to promote the production of ethanol. This nudge is making companies set up sizeable capacity to produce ethanol from cane juice, thereby allowing them to limit sugar production. This adds a different dimension to the investment case for sugar companies. Our in-house research team has picked stocks that will benefit from this trend. Read more.

Ideas for Profit: Acrysil India