Moneycontrol Pro’s picks of the week

The week started with a continuation of the wild party in the equity markets that is celebrating the corporate tax cuts, and so far, there are few signs of a hangover. Bond yields, which spiked sharply after the tax cuts on worries about higher government borrowing, took a breather this week. Nothing much happened to the rupee, although foreign portfolio investors resumed buying Indian stocks. A co-operative bank was in trouble, leaving thousands of depositors in the lurch and signaling that troubles in the financial sector continue. The finance minister continued her press conference spree.

How did global markets do? That is best expressed in the words of the head of the monetary and economic department of the Bank for International Settlements. He said, ‘Markets oscillated. Trade tensions pushed them down; monetary policy propelled them up.’ To that we will add the impact of political uncertainty, with Donald Trump facing impeachment. The Brexit farce continues, but there’s no reason why anybody should pay any attention to the absurd shenanigans of politicians in a small North Atlantic island. The flash Purchasing Managers Indices for September, an early indicator of economic activity in the developed world, showed a muted upturn in business activity in the US, while services sector growth offset somewhat the dire state of the manufacturing sector in the Eurozone and Japan.

During the week, we at Moneycontrol Pro analysed what the tax cuts mean for you, pondered whether the auto sector is about to leave the slow lane and checked whether a buy and hold strategy would have worked in the last decade, apart from offering our usual stock ideas. Here are some of our key stories of the week gone by:

What will the lower 15 percent tax rate do for existing companies?

While the government has lowered the corporate tax rate for new manufacturing ventures to 15 percent if they are incorporated after October 1, 2019 and start production before March 31, 2023 in order to attract fresh investment, what impact will that have on existing companies? The new companies will have a significant tax advantage, so will existing companies start new subsidiaries and will that solve the problem? Read more.

Corporate tax cuts: Game changer or short-term cheer?

You can find out what will be the likely impact of the tax cuts on Nifty earnings, how much room is there for the Nifty to rally and which sectors stand to benefit the most from this little nugget.

Retail and wholesale auto sales growth trends are diverging. What does it mean?

The automobile industry has been making headlines nearly every week due to a sharp slide in sales. The corporate tax cuts have introduced a new twist and a few companies have announced price cuts. The hope is there will be a revival in sales during the festival season. Our analysis shows that retail sales (sales from dealers to customers) are holding up much better than the widely-reported wholesale sales (from automakers to dealers). Does that mean a turnaround is imminent? Read more.

BSE 500 long-term returns show it is all about bottom-up stock picking

A long-term analysis of prices of the BSE 500 stocks throws interesting insights into the lessons, myths and fallacies of long-term investing. Our in-house research team analysed the price data of 500 listed stocks from BSE-500 for the 10 years till September 2019. The first rather uncanny finding is that only 5 out of the 500 stocks have generated a positive return every year in all the past ten years. Click here for more such revelations.

Which paper stock should be on investors’ radar?

Stocks of paper companies rallied earlier this month following news that the government is likely to ban single-use plastics. The nationwide ban — the details of which are being finalised by the government — is expected to be announced on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. With paper being one alternative to plastic, the reaction was logical. But the big question on investors’ minds is: was the sharp move up a knee-jerk reaction or is the rally sustainable? Get the answers here.

Can the aquaculture sector regain its lost glory?

Our analysts not only recommend good stocks but also tell you which ones to avoid. A case in point are aquaculture stocks, which have fallen by 30-40 percent since July 2018. Multiple challenges have plagued them such as a weak demand environment, soft realisations and higher input costs. Is the situation changing and should the lower valuations whet your appetite? Read more.

Why is the Finance Minister so eager to boost loan growth?

Why is the government taking so much interest in encouraging banks, including private banks, to lend more? Find out what may be worrying the government and the risks that banks may be taking on if they lend under pressure here.