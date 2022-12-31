Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The best of times, the worst of times

Dear Reader,

Football fans will remember 2022 as a year when Lionel Messi took home the World Cup in a memorable final, adding another feather in his illustrious cap. But the yearend also brought news that Pele, one of football’s greats, had left the field forever. Football fans who have grown up watching or hearing Pele’s fascinating success story will be left with mixed feelings. In some ways, investors and traders in India too will be nursing similar feelings about the year.

Conventional wisdom was turned on its head. For instance, events that could have caused a bear market in earlier times did not. The US Fed set the tone for the year, by announcing the end of quantitative easing and very low interest rates. Global markets, including India, reacted negatively to rising bond yields. Indian markets saw record outflows by foreign investors with the rupee touching new lows. But even then, domestic investors kept the faith and it was strong domestic inflows that prevented Indian equities from joining a race to the bottom.

Although benchmark indices have posted a mere 3 percent gain in 2022 India’s equity markets still rank among the best-performing markets globally. The S&P 500 has declined by around 20 percent in 2022. In dollar terms, however, the Indian market fell by seven percent.

But one market got hit hard, really hard. Crypto enthusiasts will not forget 2022 for a long time. The price of Bitcoin fell by 65 percent during the year and the cryptocurrency Luna suffered a total collapse in value. Crypto exchange FTX went from buying Super Bowl ads to crash-landing into bankruptcy and its founder was arrested in the Bahamas and extradited to the US to stand trial for charges of alleged fraud. The Bahamas-based crypto exchange started the year with a $32 billion valuation only to end the year broke. Thankfully, since regulators had not let crypto go mainstream, the contagion did not spill over to other assets.

The resilience of Indian markets to external shocks was remarkable. A war between two countries or a pandemic spreading in a large economy China would have sent investors rushing to sell. But nothing of the sort happened. While wars have, historically not been too bad for stock markets, this time around the war between Russia and Ukraine meant that key raw materials for energy and food were hit. Natural gas prices skyrocketed, especially in Europe, structurally changing the industry. Sanctions by NATO countries and counteractions by Russia only muddied the water further.

