Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | RBI Bulletin: India’s time has arrived 

Dear Reader,

Two numbers in the RBI Bulletin’s latest State of the Economy report bring out the contrast between the state of the world economy and that of India. A nowcast of the global economy says world GDP growth contracted by 3.9 percent in the June 2022 quarter while a nowcast for India in the current quarter says its GDP growth will be 7.2 percent. That’s a full percentage point above the RBI’s estimate of 6.2 percent growth for the current quarter. What’s more, a nowcast chart in the report indicates India’s growth in the December quarter too will be well above the pessimistic projection of 4.1 percent by the Monetary Policy Committee. Have we decoupled from the world?

And yet, thanks to lower oil and commodity prices and the easing of supply-side pressures, the report says retail inflation is falling and will be 5 percent by the first quarter of the next fiscal year, although it warns that “its persistence at elevated levels warrants appropriate policy responses to anchor expectations going forward”. High growth and manageable inflation—is Goldilocks on her way to India?

And will she stay? The report says she will. It says, “India is poised to sustain a growth differential vis-a-vis the rest of the world on the basis of several fundamental factors”, which include a demographic dividend, expansion in the availability of capital with increasing formalisation of the economy and digital financial inclusion, the financialisation of savings as retail participation in capital markets grows, and a sound banking system with strong balance sheets. It’s no wonder then that the report concludes: “India’s time has arrived. We must seize the initiative with both hands.”

The report points approvingly to the return of capital flows to India. We had said here that the conditions that supported the decades-long global bull market had changed, but could they have changed for the better as far as India is concerned?

Admittedly, one big reason for the optimism about India is the fragile situation in China—the expectation being that India will benefit from China’s problems. The State of the Economy report, for instance, says that India is seizing the opportunity in “friend shoring”, which it says, “is a development of far-reaching portent”.

Schadenfreude aside, the situation in China is far from clear. In this interview with Moneycontrol Pro, Amitabh Chaudhry, Axis Bank MD and CEO, says China will manage its economy well. A slowdown in China will have spillover effects on the rest of the world, one of them being dumping of steel. Investors in metal stocks will have to deal with this “knife of uncertainty” and we recommended a neutral stance on SAIL. An FT story, free to read for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers, points to Chinese efforts to attain self-sufficiency in semiconductors, in the wake of US restrictions on technology transfer.

Continuing with the focus on China, we wrote that the docking of a Chinese spy ship at a Sri Lankan port is an indication of continuing Chinese efforts to draw a noose around India. We argued, though, that banning cheap Chinese mobile phones may not be the best way to encourage domestic industry. We also wrote about the link between China, commodities and the Indian stock market.

Back home, our Economic Recovery Tracker showed improved consumer sentiment and lower unemployment. Investors can play the ongoing recovery through several sectors. One of them is through Quick Service Restaurants such as Restaurant Brands Asia. With travel making a comeback, we looked at the prospects for IRCTC and Safari Industries. In the energy sector, we looked at the rally in the Coal India stock and argued that this is a window of opportunity for the government to sell its stake in the company. Strong growth at ABB and Cummins India may signal an upswing in private capex while government capex should support Shakti Pumps. PVR’s turnaround has been spectacular, and we considered whether it will sustain. We also looked at the prospects for Zee Entertainment, Apollo Hospitals, Divi’s Labs, Berger Paints, Apex Frozen Foods, HEG, Voltas and Apollo Tyres. But not all of them are great buys and we cautioned about valuations being too rich for some of them.

Among the obstacles the Indian economy must grapple with is the impact of climate change, which is already being felt. The geographical dispersion of the monsoon rains has been well below optimal. We also said the stop-go nature of our agriculture exports leaves much to be desired.

We tried to find answers to why the markets are rallying despite 90 percent of global fund managers believing the world is headed for stagflation. One major contribution to the rally was from quant funds and Nomura estimated that trend-following hedge funds and volatility-control funds had purchased $107 billion of global stock futures since markets hit a low in late June. The rally has also loosened financial conditions, contrary to what central banks want, which is why the Fed is insisting, loudly and repeatedly, that it’s serious about raising interest rates. We had an article advising investors how to invest in this era of mixed economic signals. We also had one on the many investing styles of the Big Bull and an FT piece on Anshu Jain.

Our other stories this week looked at RBI’s discussion paper on digital lending here and here and on the Indian fintech sector going global. In our regular series, we had Start-up Street—on how clean energy is opening up new vistas for entrepreneurs; GuruSpeak, about the PhD dropout who became a successful trader; Politics—on the growing confrontation between the police of different states; Personal Finance—on balanced funds and Strategy Lab, on a hedged option selling strategy.

The minutes of the MPC meeting held on August 3-5 show that all members agreed that growth in India has been resilient, despite strong global headwinds. Nevertheless, here’s what RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra said at the meeting: “Each country is on its own - match the Fed or face currency depreciation, imported inflation, wider current account imbalances, capital outflows and reserve losses.” That is why all eyes will be on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell says at the Jackson Hole conference next week.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty