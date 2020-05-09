Moneycontrol Pro weekender | Mind the Gap

Dear Reader,

Equities have been bearing up very well, despite the carnage in the economy. This is particularly true of the United States, where the Nasdaq erased its losses for 2020 on Thursday (May 7), a day when the total number of unemployed climbed to 33 million, a fifth of the US labour force.

The Bank of England says the UK economy could shrink by 14 percent this year, the biggest contraction since 1706. Yes, that's right -- 1706! The gap between the equity markets and the state of the economy has never been wider.

Stock markets in emerging markets too have stabilised, simply because foreign portfolio outflows have reduced. But emerging economies are resource-constrained and their public health infrastructure is a shambles, which is why perhaps the last word is yet to be said on outflows from their markets.

In India, the disjunction between an increasing number of new infections and the rise of the stock markets could scarcely be starker. Nomura Research has recently revised its GDP growth estimate for India to -5 percent for the current year.

The composite Purchasing Managers’ index for India was a piffling 7.2 for April, the lowest since the survey began. The pain is palpable in the corporate sector and the less said about small businesses the better. The Bank for International Settlements says Indian companies’ cash buffers are among the lowest in the world.

Rating agency Crisil says the number of firms with interest coverage of less than 1 will increase sharply this year, which means debt-servicing ability will be severely impaired. It’s little wonder then that there are few takers for debt offerings for even blue chip companies. Weaker companies can go take a hike. Even the prospects for consumer staples companies are far from sanguine.

Consider how different things are in the US. There, the Federal Reserve’s intervention has unclogged frozen high-yield markets and April saw issuance of $30 billion of high-yield debt, making it one of the ten busiest months on record. Clearly, there’s much more the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can do.

The states are in dire straits. Despite being in the frontlines of the fight against the virus, they have received little help from the centre and they have been resorting to raising taxes on liquor and fuel in a frantic effort to garner resources.

In fact, the centre has cleverly raised the cess on petrol and diesel so that they don’t have to share the extra moolah with the states. It can be argued, of course, that the central government too has no money. But then, it can always print it. Brazil’s Congress on Thursday (May 7) allowed the central bank to purchase securities directly from the Treasury, essentially monetising its deficit.

Everyone is waiting for the Indian government’s support package, but will it really deliver what industry and the markets want? Not if the government’s chief economic adviser is to be believed. He says we’ll have a V-shaped recovery. The finance minister has tweeted that public sector banks have sanctioned Rs 5.66 lakh crore in March-April 2020 and the economy is poised to recover. We live in Orwellian times.

But there will always be a silver lining. In the midst of all the gloom, foreign investors have been scrambling to get a share of the Jio Platforms pie. Small wonder that the RIL stock is higher now than where it was at the beginning of the year. In this, it has echoed the Nasdaq, the home of platform companies.

One investment method, in these troubled times, is to pick premium businesses available at reasonable prices. Another is to search for stocks that should benefit from the new normal post-covid era. A third stratagem is to look for companies that could gain in the event of a shift of production out of China, an opportunity about which there has been much discussion. Finally, we could look for sectors that are relatively immune to the downturn. And then there are the usual warnings about stocks you would do better to stay away from at this time.

Now that economies are slowly but surely being opened up, there’s a lot of interest in what is happening in the Chinese economy, which is the first to have lifted the lockdown. The Caixin China Composite Purchasing Managers Index for April, a snapshot of economic conditions there, came in at 47.6, after a reading of 46.7 in March and 27.5 in February.

Since the PMI is a month-on-month index and a reading below 50 indicates contraction from the preceding month, it shows that the Chinese economy has been contracting for the last three months, albeit at a decreasing rate. That said, there were some encouraging signs, such as year-on-year auto sales being slightly up in April and positive export growth during the month.

Many questions remain. Could we see a second and third wave of infections, as happened during the deadly Spanish Flu a hundred years ago? Will we see a surge in pent-up demand when lockdowns are lifted, or will people prefer to save more? Will we have a wave of bankruptcies? What will be the long-term effects of the indiscriminate bail-out programmes by central banks and governments?

Perhaps the best response to all such questions has come from investment guru Howard Marks, who wrote, ‘….it’s my view that if you’re experiencing something that has never been seen before, you simply can’t know how it will turn out.’ I leave you with that disconcerting but honest answer.

