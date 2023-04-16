 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Hiding in plain sight 

Ravi Ananthanarayanan
Apr 16, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

If you are flying high, it’s time to get a reality check. Don’t count out negative surprises in earnings. And TCS, Infosys numbers have just offered that cautionary note

Management commentary from both Infosys and TCS is bleak, and at least the near term may see that play out

Dear Reader,

Things just got real for India’s retail equity investors. While macroeconomic worries have been around for some time, many retail investors don’t attach much importance to them. Good companies outlast bad macros is how they view it.

Foreign portfolio flows may have slackened as overseas investors grappled with various factors. These range from an end to the easy money era, geopolitical rumbles, China’s relative attractiveness after its economy reopened and India’s high valuations countering its brighter economic prospects. Then there is the never-ending debate on whether high frequency data in the developed world points to strength in the economy, and therefore rising interest rates, or to weakening growth and therefore heralding lower inflation.

The uncertainty is certainly caution-inducing but then you have Indian retail investors slam-dunking Rs 20,534 crore by way of net inflows into equity mutual fund schemes in March. If you follow the money, then the message is, what’s not to like about Indian equities? There is the timely (for equity investors, that is) pause by the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee in April. The optimists are reading it as a pivot. This week’s CPI inflation print falling to 5.66 percent, a 15-month low, may make them even more optimistic.