Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | G20 and other Gs 

Chinese President Xi Jinping is said to be skipping the summit of G20 leaders in India.

Dear Reader,

We’ve had the G20 meeting coming out of our ears all week. With good reason — the government has billed it as India’s coming-of-age party when it takes its place at the global high table. You can read all about the issues at stake in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

There are lots of concerns on which the world needs to move forward urgently, foremost among them the transition to a green economy and debt relief for poorer countries and these are expected to be addressed at the G20 meet if all goes well. Other discussions include global health, progress towards sustainable development goals, anti-corruption and counter-terrorism co-operation, reform of the multilateral institutions, food security and the digital economy.

The meeting of top leaders this weekend in Delhi will be the culmination of a year of hard work in which India has, under its presidency, tried to steer the group towards a consensus on these important matters. It hasn’t been an easy task and we had pointed out at the beginning of the week that hopes and doubts are balanced.

Nevertheless, India’s pre-eminence in digital public infrastructure (DPI) is now acknowledged and a consensus has already been forged on priority areas relating to the digital economy and the transformation ahead. As this article says, “It is a proud moment for India. We’ve not only demonstrated the fruits of our labour with DPI, but we’re also openly offering it to the world.”

But while these are all worthy aims, do they have a bearing on the Indian economy and markets? Of course, they do. Political stability has allowed the government to focus on development and it has pushed through economic reforms, ensured the adoption of technology for efficient governance, and vastly improved infrastructure. This, in turn, has increased India’s clout in the global community, and countries, big and small, are eager to be a partner in India’s growth. The G20 meetings have showcased and reinforced the belief in India’s capabilities.

As market maven Shyam Sekhar wrote, the improvement in the economy will lead to higher rates of growth and higher corporate earnings, which, in turn, could lead to a new normal as far as valuations are concerned. The high PE multiples of Indian firms are, therefore, likely to be supported by higher growth. Indeed, the PMI numbers for August indicate that India’s strong GDP growth will continue in the current quarter, too. India is a beacon of hope in a sluggish global economy and this article points out that the difference between India’s and the world’s growth rates has increased sharply, attracting capital to our shores.

But there is an undercurrent of scepticism — shorn of the hype and the hoop-la, is the G20 really effective? After all, it couldn’t stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nor broker a ceasefire. It hasn’t been able to roll back the tide of protectionism around the world nor has it been able to bridge the differences between the US and China. On economic issues, too, progress has been glacial. Why, even when faced with potentially calamitous climate change, has it not been able to forge a consensus?

Perhaps, from the point of view of realpolitik, it could be argued that what matters is not so much the common G20 agenda but the many bilateral meetings among the leaders on the conference’s sidelines. The hugely important meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi is an example. On the other hand, the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping underscores the geopolitical fault lines. For India, the G20 presidency has been an occasion to take on a larger global role and assume leadership of the Global South. Of course, as this piece tells us, there’s plenty of work still to be done on that score.

Indeed, India’s interests may best be served by acting, not as a bridge between the West and the East, but between the West and the Global South. And it’s not just a question of interests — as Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, our hearts are with America. Many of us have family and friends in the West, we share a democratic tradition, and we are familiar with the English language and literature. If the government invites the members of the Quad to the next Republic Day parade, as a report says it is thinking of doing, it will put us firmly in the American camp. That is where we belong.

But let’s not get carried away. To put things in perspective, here’s a very helpful IMF guide to global groups, clubs and committees. Apart from the G20, it mentions the G-7, the G-8, the G-10, the G-15, the G-24, and the G-77. It also has information on past groups, such as the G-5, the G-22, and the G-33. Also, the G20 is not really 20, Spain and 11 organisations such as the IMF, World Bank, WTO and the like are permanent special invitees and India has invited another 11 special guests, which actually makes it G-43. And, then there’s BRICS and AUKUS and Quad and NATO and all the security and trade blocs. Also, I almost forgot, the UN, though it seems to have become a lot like the League of Nations these days.

To conclude on a musical note, the official songs for G20 are a bore but here’s a nice one about the G-7, which carries this important message:

"Gee Seven – let nation speak to nation

Gee Seven – don’t let the others down

Gee Seven – don’t forget the not so fortunate

Gee Seven – or we’ll run you out of town.”

That’s the message from the G20 to the G7.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty

