Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Brave New World

The first few days of the New Year have brought out all the big trends that mark the extraordinary times we live in. For starters, the Chinese central bank announced a cut in its reserve requirements for banks, a move that will inject $115 billion into the financial system.

The crystal clear message is that monetary stimulus in the G4 central banks -- the US Fed, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the People’s Bank of China -- will at least support asset prices, if not global growth, in spite of central banks’ pious hopes that it will be the latter.

G4, in case you were wondering, stands for Gang of Four.

Next, Donald Trump, a firm believer in diplomacy by tweets, tweeted that a US-China trade deal would be signed on 15 January. China maintained a stony silence that spoke volumes, but nevertheless the combination of the Chinese stimulus and the Trump ploy led to a mighty rally in the equity markets, with indices in the US and India reaching record highs. Apple shares, an icon of the times, hit $300 for the first time.

Exhibit 3: Scarcely had the equity markets started racing off before they were brought to a halt by a shot fired by the loose cannon in the White House, who gave the order to kill an Iranian general. At the time of writing this piece, this abrupt reminder of geopolitical risk had led to a spurt in crude oil prices and vows of retaliation from Iran.

Exhibit 4: And finally, the week also saw the global manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for December, which was at 50.1, barely above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction, underscoring the weakness in global manufacturing, despite all the stimulus.

So we had monetary stimulus, market highs, an underlying fragility caused by a global economy barely able to keep its head above water and rising geopolitical risk -- all in the first few days of the New Year. It’s a glimpse of how edge-of-the-seat the rest of the year is likely to be.

Back home, some green shoots were espied, in the manufacturing PMI, in GST collections and in project announcements. But if Middle East tensions escalate and oil prices remain elevated, that would be an additional burden on the shaky Indian economy.

That is not counting strained government finances and the risks associated with the government’s socio-political agenda. Non-food credit growth slipped to a mere 7.1 percent in the year to December 20, another indication that despite the IBC, banks are not out of the woods yet.

Indeed, we had pointed out that even the insipid credit growth is being fuelled by just a few large firms. It’s no wonder then that companies are increasingly looking abroad for their funds.

As always, we continued our search for nuggets of value in the midst of the slowdown and identified the sugar sector as a little island of sweetness in a souring economy. We also discovered that some companies have never heard of the consumption slowdown.

Bad times are often a good time for acquisitions, as we found out here. And with markets doing so well, can asset management companies be far behind? We analysed whether the good times will continue for them.

With the benchmark equity indices all showing good growth, the demand for active fund management has waned. The Financial Times reported that giant pension fund Calpers, with $380 billion in assets, has shifted from active to passive funds, after 2019 turned out to be yet another annus horribilis with most actively managed funds doing worse than the benchmark indices. We offered our take on this trend here and here.

Next week will give us the composite PMI data for both India and the world, which will tell us whether the bounce seen in November has been sustained. The Index of Industrial Production numbers should be good for some laughs, on these lines.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that Iran remembers the old saying about discretion being the better part of valour.

