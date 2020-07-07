Moneycontrol Pro unlocks wealth of knowledge through series of virtual summits

The outbreak of the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown have dealt a shock to the economy. Unprecedented times as these are, companies across all sectors are now bracing for a revival and adjust to a world that is transforming at a rocket’s pace.

As people perfect social-distancing protocols, economies and industries focus on redefining and reinventing business strategies, in terms of operations and workforce culture, for the “new normal”.

Moneycontrol has always been at forefront of keeping our readers abreast of the raft of changes sweeping the world as well as helping them make sense of these events. It was with this goal in mind that Moneycontrol Pro introduced a series of knowledge-sharing webinars named MC Pro Masters Virtual. We are excited to announce that these virtual summits have been well-received from our users across the country. An enthusiastic live audience of more than 128,000 gave a big thumbs-up to these online summits.

MC Pro opened the series with a session on Cash-The Forgotten Asset. K Anant Rao, a market strategist and co-founder of Kurtosis Advisors and Analytics, led the session, highlighting the multiple aspects of stock portfolios concerning cash. Leveraging his years of expertise, Rao talked the audience through the importance of cash in a portfolio, tracking indicators to increase or decrease cash in a portfolio, the art of deploying cash in various asset classes, risks involved in raising and deploying cash and also the best portfolio to hold cash in. The event recorded more than 28,000 live users who made their presence felt through 400+ comments and questions.

The second session was hosted by Prashant Shah, founder of Definedge Solutions and one of India’s top practitioners of Noiseless Charts. Shah weighed in onand gave vital insights into why a portfolio doesn’t go up when markets rise, the right approach to selecting sectors and stocks using technical analysis, the concept of ratio charts and relative strength to identify sectors and stock that can outperform in the next rally.

The second session was a bigger success than the first, garnering 43,000+ live attendances with more than 1,100 comments and questions from users.

Nooresh Merani, whose trading blog http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/ is one of the most popular technical analysis in India, was our next host. On June 12, Merani spoke on How to Discover Big Movers and Losers Using Price Volume Analysis and shed light on why volumes should be looked at, price volume setups for trade idea generation and short-term price volume breakout with examples. More than 30,000 MC Pro users attended the session that saw over 800 questions and comments from users.

On June 19, Mayuresh Joshi, Head Equity Research at William O’Neil company (Marketsmith India), hosted a session on Understanding CANSLIM Investment Strategy. The online summit covered introduction to CANSLIM system and using charts to time buying and selling of stocks. More than 27,000 MC Pro users participated in the event and we received more than 400 questions and comments.

These webinars and their spectacular success testify to Moneycontrol Pro’s commitment to keeping its audiences well informed, irrespective of the trying times we find ourselves in. The platform will continue to host such online summits featuring guests who can help our users connect the dots of important events as well as receive valuable tips offering them a unique edge in their financial decisions.