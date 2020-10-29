172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-pro-subscription-exclusive-partnership-with-intermiles-6035331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 03:09 PM IST

Moneycontrol Pro Subscription—exclusive partnership with InterMiles

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at Rs 365 and earn a bonus of 365 InterMiles Free!

From expert insights and actionable investment ideas, Moneycontrol Pro consistently helps its subscribers become smart, sharp investors. The largest and the fastest-growing financial news subscription from Network18 & Media Investments Ltd, Moneycontrol Pro unique service provides reliable, well-researched, expert-led financial information and analyses to its readers.

As a subscriber of Moneycontrol Pro, you can access over 200 exclusive stories a month, which includes a daily dose of 3-4 actionable investment ideas, 4 technical picks from our chartists, expert commentary (across a range of topics from macro-economic events and data releases to corporate matters), and personal finance insights from market gurus to aid you in making lucrative investments.

What’s more, now you can unlock premium content with a Moneycontrol Pro subscription and get an added bonus of 365 points on InterMiles free!

InterMiles (formerly JetPrivilege) is a leading Travel and Lifestyle Rewards Programme that lets members make every travel and lifestyle experience more rewarding by earning InterMiles across airline and hotel bookings, shopping, dining reservations and more. Members can redeem these accumulated miles for online subscriptions, merchandise, dining, free fuel, free flights across airlines and free hotel stays.

So subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro today at Rs 365 and get 365 points on InterMiles free! Find out more here: https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro_intermiles.php

 
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Business

