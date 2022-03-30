Moneycontrol Pro, Sharekhan present Investen on March 30 with Ashok Devanampriya on 'Investment Methodology’

Investen, India’s biggest online conference for stock investors, is here. Some of the best speakers from the investing world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock investors during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 19-30th March, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:

-12 powerful speakers

-12 amazing days of knowledge sharing

In this twelfth Investen webinar, watch Ashok Devanampriya, Founder, Cautilya Capital, on ‘The Master Investen Conference Summary’ session.

Ashok Devanampriya is the Founder director of Cautilya Capital. He is a Techno Fundamental Investor, Positional Price Action Trader, GANN Practitioner & an Intraday Algo Trader. He preaches the concept of Techno Fundamental Analysis of stocks to generate better returns and long term growth in Indian equity markets. He has been a Gann practitioner and working on Algo models to be built on Gann methods. He uses price action methods along with Gann levels for positional trading. He is also an algorithmic trader in the Indian derivative market. His robots run automatically without any manual intervention in the intraday setups.

Before the idea of Entrepreneurship caught his thoughts, he was associated with many global MNCs like SAP, TOYOTA & i2. He has 15+ years of experience in the areas of Investment banking, Equity portfolio management, SAP for Banking, SAP for Finance, SAP Supply Chain management, SAP FICO, Business consulting. He has delivered many complex projects in the Investment banking, automotive, consumer electronics, Life Sciences, Oil & Gas, & FMCG industries across North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Japan regions.

Ashok holds a bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering from P.E.S. Institute of Technology in Bangalore, India & an MBA in Strategic Planning from Edinburgh University Business School - United Kingdom. He got his specialization in Effective Asset Management from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

This webinar includes –

-In this summary session, Ashok will summarize the complete Investen conference learnings and publish his keen observations and learnings about the financial markets

The speakers for the event are Gautham Baid, Aniruddha Sarkar, Vivek Mashrani, Vivek Joshi, Devang Jhaveri, Gaurav Chopra, Ravi Jain, Vishal Jadiya, Saket Mehrotra, Prateek Agrawal, Prasenjit Paul and Ashok Devanampriya.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 90 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 50 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, click here

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer.