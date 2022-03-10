Moneycontrol PRO & Sharekhan present Investen – India’s biggest stock investors online conference

English
    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST
    Stock Investors Online Conference. (Illustration: MoneyControl)

    Stock Investors Online Conference. (Illustration: MoneyControl)


    Investen, India’s biggest online conference for stock investors, is here. Some of the best speakers from the investing world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock investors during this event.

    An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference will keep its focus entirely on Stock Investing.

    This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 19th-30th March, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here. Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

    The event features:

    • 12 powerful speakers

    • 12 amazing days of knowledge sharing 

    The speakers for the event are Gautham Baid, Aniruddha Sarkar, Vivek Mashrani, Vivek Joshi, Devang Jhaveri, Gaurav Chopra, Ravi Jain, Vishal Jadiya, Saket Mehrotra, Prateek Agrawal, Prasenjit Paul & Ashok Devanampriya.

    Click here to know more about the event agenda.

    Close

    The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 90 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

    Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 50 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

    To book your seat, click here.

    Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

    Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day, under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Investen #Stock Investors Online Conference
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 08:49 pm
