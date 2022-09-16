Moneycontrol Pro, RIGI and Indiacharts present DECMA 2022 — the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis

Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA) is a popular conference among market participants. The conference’s focus is on new concepts and strategies shared by experienced traders and professionals. That’s why it has become a popular platform for knowledge sharing and networking.

Event highlights:

In DECMA 2022, sessions will be held that will discuss various methods of trading and analysis. Apart from strategies, there will be sessions on the importance of process, trading psychology and mindset which are key aspects to achieve consistent success in the business of trading and investment.

Speakers for the event:

Dr Siddharth Warrier, Praantik Panigrahi, Biren Patel, Rakesh Pujara, Navin Sood, Jitendder Singh, D Prasad, Gaurav Sud, Kaushik Akiwatkar, Pathik Patel, Pradeep Singla, Jay Vora, Haresh Nagpal, Raghunath Reddy, Abhijit Phatak and Prashant Shah.

The 2-day Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA) recording can be accessed by Pro users at discounted price of Rs 999. Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the recording at Rs 4,999.

