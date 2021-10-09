Moneycontrol PRO presents Traders Carnival – 15th Edition

TRADERS CARNIVAL started on 26th October 2012 in Bangalore, with its first edition. Nine years and 14 Editions later, we are pleased to now announce the 15th Edition of the Carnival.

Session recordings will be made available 15-20 working days after the event ends on this page and will be accessible for the next three months only. This year again, Moneycontrol Pro, in association with Traders Carnival, is streaming the live sessions from 28th to 30th October, 2021.

The event highlights

· Strategies on Option buying & Option Writing

· Paired Option Strategies

· Risk and Money Management techniques

· How to trade cryptocurrencies

· Learn the metrics to enter new IDO (Initial DEX Offering) based projects for great multipliers (IDO is the equivalent of IPO in equity)

· How to avoid ‘rug pull’ and just WHAT is rug pull?

· Learn five different ways of earning passive income from your Crypto - Staking-Mining-Farming-Lending-Borrowing - All at attractive APRs (Annual Percentage Rate) - Get dividends or rewards with your crypto

· Join a crypto community and speed up your learning on crypto based projects