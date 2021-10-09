MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol PRO presents Traders Carnival – 15th Edition

Watch Traders Carnival Virtual Event featuring Options Strategies, Live Expiry Masterclass, Trading in Cryptocurrencies & many more from 28th to 30th October, 2021 @ just Rs 999.The event will go live on this page every day at 9 am on the event dates

Moneycontrol News
October 09, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

 TRADERS CARNIVAL started on 26th October 2012 in Bangalore, with its first edition. Nine years and 14 Editions later, we are pleased to now announce the 15th Edition of the Carnival.

This year again, Moneycontrol Pro, in association with Traders Carnival, is streaming the live sessions from 28th to 30th October, 2021. Session recordings will be made available 15-20 working days after the event ends on this page and will be accessible for the next three months only. To know more, click here.

The event highlights


·       Strategies on Option buying & Option Writing

·       Paired Option Strategies

·       Risk and Money Management techniques

·       How to trade cryptocurrencies

·       Learn the metrics to enter new IDO (Initial DEX Offering) based projects for great multipliers (IDO is the equivalent of IPO in equity)

·       How to avoid ‘rug pull’ and just WHAT is rug pull?

·       Learn five different ways of earning passive income from your Crypto - Staking-Mining-Farming-Lending-Borrowing - All at attractive APRs (Annual Percentage Rate) - Get dividends or rewards with your crypto

·       Join a crypto community and speed up your learning on crypto based projects

Speakers for the event are Sivakumar Jayachandran, Vishal Mehta, Asit Pati Baran, Sharique Samsudheen, Thoviti Brahmachary, Shreyas Bandi, Subasish Pani, Vivek Gadodia, Vijay S Thakre and Piyush Chaudhry.

Close

Related stories

Click here to know the event agenda.
The 3-day Traders Carnival Event can be accessed by Pro users at 90% discounted price, i.e. Rs 9,999 Rs 999.

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the virtual conference at 30% discount, i.e. Rs 9,999 Rs 6,999.


To book your seat, click here.


Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, Global News, access to various events and much more…Click here and be a Pro!!
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #MC Pro #Traders Carnival
first published: Oct 9, 2021 09:47 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.