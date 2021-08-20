Moneycontrol PRO presents Option Omega 2.0: Saturday, 21st August, at 8 PM with Tina Gadodia on ‘Swing Trading in Options using Institutional data for Retail Investors’

OPTION OMEGA 2.0 is one of the largest online conferences for retail options traders in India where some of the best minds will share their deep trading knowledge.

It’s an exclusive annual event of the Traders Gurukul family. This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming the live webinars from 20th-31st August, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. Session recordings will be made available 2-3 days after the event and will be accessible for the next one month. To know more, click here.

The online conference comprises 3 different themes: Positional Trading Strategies, Intraday Trading Strategies and Expiry Day Trading Strategies



12 Options Traders



3 Special Themes



12 Days of Action



12 Creative Strategies



The event features:

In this second webinar on theme Positional Option Trading Strategy, watch Tina Gadodia, President, QuantsApp, share insights on ‘Swing Trading in Options using Institutional data for Retail Investors’.

A MMS in Finance, Tina has 14 years of professional experience in the Futures & Option Research. She is an expert in generating Option based trading Strategies both on directional and non-directional front.

Prior to Quantsapp, Tina has worked with Motilal Oswal and HSBC Investdirect (erstwhile IL&FS Investsmart) as a Senior Derivative strategist providing single leg to multi-leg Option Strategies and handing Delta trading portfolio for Ultra HNI Clients.



Understanding Directional bias



Deep down data Analytics on Complete Order and Trade book



Playing breakout, Reversals and scalping the market



The webinar includes –

The other speakers for the event are Alchemist Gurumurthy, Sivakumar Jayachandran, Ashok Devanampriya, Jyoti Budhia, Abhijit Pathak, Dharmik Thakker, Murli Deshpande, Nitish Narang, Santosh Pasi, Puneet Tewani and Saket Ramakrishna.

