Moneycontrol PRO presents Option Omega 2.0: Saturday, 21st August, at 8 PM with Tina Gadodia on ‘Swing Trading in Options using Institutional data for Retail Investors’

In the second webinar on Options Trading Strategies, we are joined by Tina Gadodia, President, QuantsApp. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Saturday, 21st August.

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 11:20 PM IST

OPTION OMEGA 2.0 is one of the largest online conferences for retail options traders in India where some of the best minds will share their deep trading knowledge.

It’s an exclusive annual event of the Traders Gurukul family. This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming the live webinars from 20th-31st August, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. Session recordings will be made available 2-3 days after the event and will be accessible for the next one month. To know more, click here.

This event is in partnership with Upstox, one of India’s fastest-growing trading platforms, trusted by 40 lakh+ customers. With its powerful platform, one can trade in Equities, F&O, Commodity and Currency segments at minimal brokerage charges. Through its mobile application, one of India’s highest rated trading apps, traders can access state-of-the-art trading tools for pre-and post-trade analyses. These include 100+ charts with 250+ indicators, Options Chain With Strategy Mode, Options Greek, AMO and CO orders. And for new traders, they also have a library of easy-to-understand videos by experts on how to use these tools effectively.

The online conference comprises 3 different themes: Positional Trading Strategies, Intraday Trading Strategies and Expiry Day Trading Strategies

The event features:

  • 12 Options Traders

  • 3 Special Themes

  • 12 Days of Action

  • 12 Creative Strategies


In this second webinar on theme Positional Option Trading Strategy, watch Tina Gadodia, President, QuantsApp, share insights on ‘Swing Trading in Options using Institutional data for Retail Investors’.

Close

A MMS in Finance, Tina has 14 years of professional experience in the Futures & Option Research. She is an expert in generating Option based trading Strategies both on directional and non-directional front.

Prior to Quantsapp, Tina has worked with Motilal Oswal and HSBC Investdirect (erstwhile IL&FS Investsmart) as a Senior Derivative strategist providing single leg to multi-leg Option Strategies and handing Delta trading portfolio for Ultra HNI Clients.

The webinar includes –

  • Understanding Directional bias

  • Deep down data Analytics on Complete Order and Trade book

  • Playing breakout, Reversals and scalping the market

 The other speakers for the event are Alchemist Gurumurthy, Sivakumar Jayachandran, Ashok Devanampriya, Jyoti Budhia, Abhijit Pathak, Dharmik Thakker, Murli Deshpande, Nitish Narang, Santosh Pasi, Puneet Tewani and Saket Ramakrishna.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at a 90 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users who are yet to subscribe to Pro can access the webinar series at a 50 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, please click here.

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more…Click here and be a Pro!!

See you at Option Omega 2.0!

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Option Omega
first published: Aug 20, 2021 11:08 pm

