Moneycontrol Pro presents Option Omega 2.0

OPTION OMEGA 2.0 is one of the largest online conference for retail option traders in India.

Some of the best options traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge to retail traders.

It is an exclusive annual event of the Traders Gurukul family. This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming the live webinars from 20th-31st August, 2021 from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. Session recordings will be made available 2-3 days after the event and will be accessible for the next one month.

The online conference comprises of 3 different themes: Positional Trading Strategies, Intraday Trading Strategies and Expiry Day Trading Strategies

The event features:

· 12 Options Traders

· 3 Special Themes

· 12 Days of Action

· 12 Creative Strategies

The speakers for the event are Jyoti Budhia, Alchemist Gurumurthy, Sivakumar Jayachandran, Ashok Devanampriya, Tina Gadodia, Abhijit Pathak, Dharmik Thakker, Murli Deshpande, Nitish Narang, Santosh Pasi, Puneet Tewani and Saket Ramakrishna.



The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at a 90 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs. 50/- per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 50 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3000.

