Moneycontrol Pro presents Markets League – a Hedge Trading Virtual Conference

Watch Live, a Hedge Trading Virtual Conference from 27th December to 30th December every day from 6 pm to 10 pm @ just Rs 600. The event will go live on this page every day at 6 pm on the event dates.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST

Markets League is an online conference, curated for those who want to automate trading systems and learn CryptoHedging. The programme has been designed to make it accessible for people who don’t have a background in coding.

The four-day event will see renowned speakers from across the globe sharing their wisdom and knowledge in building trading systems and showcasing their results in real time.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro, in partnership with Markets League, is also streaming the live webinars from 27th December to 30th December, 2021, from 6 pm to 10 pm daily.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

Event highlights:

- Only market analysts, technicians and strategists.

- Backtesting engines generating live long and short signals.

- Executed trades using code automation in Python, AFL (Amibroker), Java and many more.

- Applying quantitative analysis in trading systems and deploying automation.

This event is meant for fund managers, independent HNI investors, any investor/trader and anyone who doesn’t know coding or automation.

Speakers for the event include Vivek Gadodia, Prateek Singh, Rajandran, Nitish Narang, Ankush Bajaj, Tina Gadodia, Praful Kulkarni, Yashas Khoday,  Murli Deshpande, Yogesh Nanda, Santosh Pasi, Amit Jain, M Pandiarajan, Rajasekaran R, B Damodharan, Saketh Ramakrishna, Ashish Bahety, Aditya Panchwaria and Vishal Mehta many more.

Click here to know the event agenda

The 4-day Markets League Virtual Conference can be accessed by Pro users at 93.99% discounted price, i.e. Rs. 9999 Rs. 600/-.

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the virtual conference at 70.01% discount, i.e. Rs. 9999 Rs. 2999/-.

To book your seat, click here.

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global News, access to various events and much more…Click here and Be a Pro!!
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 16, 2021 01:42 pm

