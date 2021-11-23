Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Wednesday, 24th November, at 8 pm, with Varun Danturthy on ‘Taking advantage of Intraday trapped traders’

INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always held in November, the online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19-30th November, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:

- 12 Intraday Speakers

- 12 Days of Action

- 12 Creative Strategies

In this sixth Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Varun Danturthy, SEBI Registered Analyst share insights on ‘Taking advantage of Intraday trapped traders’.

There are times when things are not as they are visible to the naked eye, especially in financial markets. Markets can turn on a dime thus causing heartburn to many intraday traders and trapping them. As nimble traders our job is to act and not question the move. To take advantage of such trapped traders intraday is our aim.

Mr. Varun is trading markets since last 6-7 years and also practicing financial advisory for 9 years now. He is a discretionary day trader and trades with the trend mostly while trading Intraday. He focuses on both breakout and Break out failure trades. Along with Intraday trading, he also trades positionally.

This webinar includes –

- To take advantage of failed break outs. Varun also calls it break out failures.

- We will learn how to spot a break out failure using tools associated with the set up.

- How to take an entry after spotting a BOF along with a logical and affordable stop loss.

- Making the maximum of the move and come out of the trade as a winner.

- Its usage on options, futures, currencies, commodities and cash market stocks.

The other speakers for the event are Thoviti Brahmachary, Joy Mukherjee, Sujith Nadig, Dinesh Nagpal, Deepak Thakran, Ashok Devanampriya, Swapnaja Sharma, Indrazith Shantharaj, Amit Seth, Vishal Mehta and Prashant Shah.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

