Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Tuesday, 23rd November, at 8 pm, with Prashant Shah on ‘Line-break chart patterns and Intraday trading techniques’

In the fifth webinar on Intraday Trading Strategies, we are joined by Prashant Shah, CEO, Definedge. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Tuesday, 23rd November

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 09:49 PM IST

INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always held in November, the online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19-30th November, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:

- 12 Intraday Speakers

- 12 Days of Action

- 12 Creative Strategies

In this fifth Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Prashant Shah, CEO, Definedge share insights on ‘Line-break chart patterns and Intraday trading techniques’.

Mr. Prashant is a founder member and CEO of Definedge Solutions (www.definedge.com), a company which develops high quality financial products and research services. Prashant has won a number of coveted and renowned professional designations in the financial industry. He has been awarded Chartered Market Technician (CMT®) and a Certified Financial Technician (CFTe) by CMT Association and International Federation of Technical Analysts (IFTA), respectively. He is also a holder of the right to Master of Financial Technical Analysis® certification designation by IFTA for the original research conducted by him on line break swing trading techniques.

This webinar includes –

- Introduction

- Patterns

- Trading systems

- Intraday trading setups on Line-break charts

- Trading simplicity and objectivity of Line-break charting methods

The other speakers for the event are Varun Danturthy, Thoviti Brahmachary, Joy Mukherjee, Sujith Nadig, Dinesh Nagpal, Deepak Thakran, Ashok Devanampriya, Swapnaja Sharma, Indrazith Shantharaj, Amit Seth and Vishal Mehta.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, click here

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!
Tags: #INTRAZON 2.0 #Prashant Shah
first published: Nov 22, 2021 09:49 pm

