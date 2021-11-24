Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Thursday, 25th November, at 8 pm, with Thoviti Brahmachary on ‘Catching the Intraday Swing in less than 5 minutes frame’

INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always held in November, the online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

The event features:

- 12 Intraday Speakers

- 12 Days of Action

- 12 Creative Strategies

In this seventh Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Thoviti Brahmachary, Mentor, Indus School share insights on ‘Catching the Intraday Swing in less than 5 minutes frame’.

In this session, you will know the character of a swing and how to capture that swing in all time frames according to the trader's mindset.

Mr. Thoviti Brahmachary is a renowned Technical Analyst, Television Host, and Financial Journalist. He carries over 25 years of experience in analyzing stock markets and has been practicing Technical Analysis for almost two decades and trained over 5000 traders across India. He was the head of the Association of Technical Market Analysts (ATMA) Hyderabad Chapter for three years. He was also associated with Dalal Street Investment journal as a consultant analyst.

This webinar includes –

- Intraday trading is a challenging and test for mental strength. Learn how a Swing trader tries to capture the movements of price swings, primarily driven by momentum expansions and contractions.

- Contrary to popular belief, such expansions and contractions of momentum happen in all types of market conditions, like uptrends and downtrends as well as directionless sideways movements, barring perhaps narrow corrections.

- When swing trading is approached with this understanding, a trade position can last from a few minutes on intraday to even a few months depending on the time periods of price charts – minutes, hours, daily, weekly, etc. - being used by a trader.

- However, the popular belief is that a swing trade basically lasts from two to a few days and falls somewhere between day trading and position trading.

The other speakers for the event are Joy Mukherjee, Sujith Nadig, Dinesh Nagpal, Deepak Thakran, Ashok Devanampriya, Swapnaja Sharma, Indrazith Shantharaj, Amit Seth, Vishal Mehta, Prashant Shah and Varun Danturthy.

To book your seat, click here

