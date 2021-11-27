MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Sunday, 28th November, at 8 pm, with Dinesh Nagpal on ‘Harmonics & Ichimoku Trading (HIT) for intra day’

In the tenth webinar on Intraday Trading Strategies, we are joined by Dinesh Nagpal, Trader & Investor. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Sunday, 28th November.

Moneycontrol News
November 27, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST
Dinesh Nagpal | PC-MoneyControl

Dinesh Nagpal | PC-MoneyControl


INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always held in November, the online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19-30th November, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

Close

Related stories

The event features:

- 12 Intraday Speakers

- 12 Days of Action

- 12 Creative Strategies 

In this tenth Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Dinesh Nagpal, Trader & Investor share insights on ‘‘Harmonics & Ichimoku Trading (HIT) for intra day’’. 

In this session you will learn about Harmonic Patterns & Ichimoku Analysis for intra day trading.

Mr. Dinesh is an Investor/Trader and Trainer practicing the Japanese Study of Ichimoku, Harmonic Trading Patterns and Trading Psychology & Risk Management. 

This webinar includes – 

- Usage of Fibonacci derived ratio and Patterns along with Japanese study of averages

- Once glance chart

- Reversal and continuation set ups.

The other speakers for the event are Deepak Thakran, Ashok Devanampriya, Swapnaja Sharma, Indrazith Shantharaj, Amit Seth, Vishal Mehta, Prashant Shah Varun Danturthy, Thoviti Brahmachary, Joy Mukherjee and Sujith Nadig.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, click here 

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Dinesh Nagpal #intraday trading #INTRAZON 2.0
first published: Nov 27, 2021 08:30 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.