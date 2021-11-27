Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Sunday, 28th November, at 8 pm, with Dinesh Nagpal on ‘Harmonics & Ichimoku Trading (HIT) for intra day’

Dinesh Nagpal | PC-MoneyControl

INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always held in November, the online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

The event features:

- 12 Intraday Speakers

- 12 Days of Action

- 12 Creative Strategies

In this tenth Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Dinesh Nagpal, Trader & Investor share insights on ‘‘Harmonics & Ichimoku Trading (HIT) for intra day’’.

In this session you will learn about Harmonic Patterns & Ichimoku Analysis for intra day trading.

Mr. Dinesh is an Investor/Trader and Trainer practicing the Japanese Study of Ichimoku, Harmonic Trading Patterns and Trading Psychology & Risk Management.

This webinar includes –

- Usage of Fibonacci derived ratio and Patterns along with Japanese study of averages

- Once glance chart

- Reversal and continuation set ups.

The other speakers for the event are Deepak Thakran, Ashok Devanampriya, Swapnaja Sharma, Indrazith Shantharaj, Amit Seth, Vishal Mehta, Prashant Shah Varun Danturthy, Thoviti Brahmachary, Joy Mukherjee and Sujith Nadig.

