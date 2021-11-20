Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Sunday, 21st November, at 8 pm, with Amit Seth on ‘High Momentum Intraday Trades applying Donchian Channels with Trend and Volatility Indicators’

INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always held in November, the online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19-30th November, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more,

The event features:

- 12 Intraday Speakers

- 12 Days of Action

- 12 Creative Strategies

In this third Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Amit Seth, Maverick Trader, share insights on ‘High Momentum Intraday Trades applying Donchian Channels with Trend and Volatility Indicators’.

Most of the time markets are sideways. As Intraday Traders you need setups to enter when momentum is just about to begin to take advantage of sharp moves.

Mr. Amit Seth focuses on combining price action with momentum and trend. His trading strategies are versatile and is suitable for both Intraday and Swing/Positional Setups. He is one of the first Traders in India to introduce the concept of market neutral Pair Trades.

A conservative and risk averse trader Amit believes in defined risk strategies. He has been an imminent speaker on technical analysis in many credible platforms and forums.

This webinar includes –

- We will use Donchian Channels along with Trend and Volatility indicators to time and enter trending moves

- Focus will to enter Rewarding entry points with low risk

- The strategy would also cover the entry and risk management aspect

- We will discuss this strategy with numerous recent examples

The other speakers for the event are Vishal Mehta, Prasant Shah, Varun Danturthy, Thoviti Brahmachary, Joy Mukherjee, Sujith Nadig, Dinesh Nagpal, Deepak Thakran, Ashok Devanampriya, Swapnaja Sharma and Indrazith Shantharaj.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, click here

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events, and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer.