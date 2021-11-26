Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Saturday, 27th November, at 8 pm, with Sujith Nadig on ‘Rule Based Short strangle for consistent Daily income’

INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always held in November, the online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19-30th November, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only.

The event features:

- 12 Intraday Speakers

- 12 Days of Action

- 12 Creative Strategies

In this ninth Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Sujith Nadig, Co-founder, Optionables Fintech LLP share insights on ‘‘Rule Based Short strangle for consistent Daily income’’.

In the session, you will be learning more about the modification and set of rules to be deployed on Intraday basis.

Mr. Sujith is a Biotech Engineer and handles trading decisions, operations and client management in Optionables Fintech LLP.

This webinar includes –

- Learn how short strangle is a popular intraday strategy with comparatively low risk to reward, but there are few drawbacks in this.

- Slight violent move in market can trigger your SL on both the sides and can make you take hasty decisions.

- To overcome it, you can modify the strategy a bit to make sure your trading doesn't get affected and you obtain similar Risk to Reward.

The other speakers for the event are Dinesh Nagpal, Deepak Thakran, Ashok Devanampriya, Swapnaja Sharma, Indrazith Shantharaj, Amit Seth, Vishal Mehta, Prashant Shah Varun Danturthy, Thoviti Brahmachary and Joy Mukherjee.

