Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Monday, 29th November, at 8 pm, with Deepak Thakran on ‘Index Intraday straddle with a twist’

In the eleventh webinar on Intraday Trading Strategies, we are joined by Deepak Thakran, Trader. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Monday, 29th November.

Moneycontrol News
November 28, 2021 / 10:30 PM IST
Deepak Thakran | PC-MoneyControl

Deepak Thakran | PC-MoneyControl


INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always held in November, the online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19-30th November, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:

- 12 Intraday Speakers

- 12 Days of Action

- 12 Creative Strategies 

In this eleventh Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Deepak Thakran, Trader share insights on ‘‘Index Intraday straddle with a twist’’. 

You will learn about powerful short index straddle strategy for intraday trades. This strategy is an improvement over traditional index 9:20 index straddles giving much outsized returns. It uses both nifty and bank nifty to get best of both worlds.

Mr. Deepak is a trader by Passion and a Computer Science Engineer by education qualification.  He is a full-time trader, trading for living. His analysis is mixed with the information generated from Markets and behaviour of market during the rise and fall. He follows simple trading with almost no indicators and all his systems are based on keen observation of the market. 

This webinar includes –

- Introduction to Straddles

- Relative Strength

- Strategy Details

- Back Test and Live Results

- How to Subscribe.

The other speakers for the event are Ashok Devanampriya, Swapnaja Sharma, Indrazith Shantharaj, Amit Seth, Vishal Mehta, Prashant Shah Varun Danturthy, Thoviti Brahmachary, Joy Mukherjee, Sujith Nadig and Dinesh Nagpal.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, click here 

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!

Tags: #Deepak Thakran #Index Intraday #intraday trading #INTRAZON 2.0
first published: Nov 28, 2021 10:27 pm

