Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Monday, 29th November, at 8 pm, with Deepak Thakran on ‘Index Intraday straddle with a twist’

INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always held in November, the online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

The event features:

- 12 Intraday Speakers

- 12 Days of Action

- 12 Creative Strategies

In this eleventh Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Deepak Thakran, Trader share insights on ‘‘Index Intraday straddle with a twist’’.

You will learn about powerful short index straddle strategy for intraday trades. This strategy is an improvement over traditional index 9:20 index straddles giving much outsized returns. It uses both nifty and bank nifty to get best of both worlds.

Mr. Deepak is a trader by Passion and a Computer Science Engineer by education qualification. He is a full-time trader, trading for living. His analysis is mixed with the information generated from Markets and behaviour of market during the rise and fall. He follows simple trading with almost no indicators and all his systems are based on keen observation of the market.

This webinar includes –

- Introduction to Straddles

- Relative Strength

- Strategy Details

- Back Test and Live Results

- How to Subscribe.

The other speakers for the event are Ashok Devanampriya, Swapnaja Sharma, Indrazith Shantharaj, Amit Seth, Vishal Mehta, Prashant Shah Varun Danturthy, Thoviti Brahmachary, Joy Mukherjee, Sujith Nadig and Dinesh Nagpal.

