Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Monday, 22nd November, at 8 pm, with Vishal Mehta on ‘Smart Intraday Straddle Strategy (SISS)’

In the fourth webinar on Intraday Trading Strategies, we are joined by Vishal Mehta, Trader. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Monday, 22nd November

Moneycontrol News
November 21, 2021 / 09:01 PM IST

INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always held in November, the online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19-30th November, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:

- 12 Intraday Speakers

- 12 Days of Action

- 12 Creative Strategies

In this fourth Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Vishal Mehta, Trader, share insights on ‘Smart Intraday Straddle Strategy (SISS)’.

Mr Vishal Mehta is the chapter chair for Mumbai for the prestigious Chartered Market Technician(CMT). He has experience with all the major technical and financial information companies in India, such as Spider software, Reliable software, Financial Technologies, Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg. He has also been featured as a profitable trader in Moneycontrol. Additionally, he has achieved a feat of training all the central banks in South Asia, such as of Nepal, Srilanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, and India.

His major strength is mean reversion trading systems. He has automated most of his trading systems and allocated some funds for investing through rules-based systems.

This webinar includes –

- Momentum Option Selling

- Detecting Trend using Straddles

- Capturing market reversals using Straddles

- Customizable as per one's risk appetite

- Completely back-tested results from 2016

 The other speakers for the event are Prasant Shah, Varun Danturthy, Thoviti Brahmachary, Joy Mukherjee, Sujith Nadig, Dinesh Nagpal, Deepak Thakran, Ashok Devanampriya, Swapnaja Sharma, Indrazith Shantharaj, and Amit Seth.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, click here

 Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events, and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Intraday Traders #INTRAZON 2.0 #Traders Gurukul
first published: Nov 21, 2021 09:01 pm

