Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Friday, 20th November, at 8 pm, with Indrazith Shantharaj on ‘The Miracle of Intraday Trading using RSI’

In this second Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Indrazith Shantharaj, Full time Trader, share insights on ‘The Miracle of Intraday Trading using RSI’.

You will learn 1 Profitable Intraday Trading System, which is backtested against 10-years of Banknifty Historical Data.

Indrazith Shantharaj is a full-time intraday trader and author of a few best-selling books related to the stock market.

He takes trades using both discretionary and algo trading methods.

He is a former IT professional and has over 12 years of experience.



Traditional usage of RSI



Why this traditional usage of RSI shows terrible results?



The best way to use RSI - 40 & 60 rule and Hidden Divergence



How to Evaluate an Intraday Trading system?



How to use RSI for Day Trading?



Different variations of the RSI System to suit the individual



Money Management



Credit Spread - A Simple Options Strategy to Boost the Returns



