Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Friday, 20th November, at 8 pm, with Indrazith Shantharaj on ‘The Miracle of Intraday Trading using RSI’

In the second webinar on Intraday Trading Strategies, we are joined by Indrazith Shantharaj, Full-time Trader. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Saturday, 20th November

Moneycontrol News
November 19, 2021 / 11:14 PM IST

INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always held in November, the online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19-30th November, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:

  • 12 Intraday Speakers

  • 12 Days of Action

  • 12 Creative Strategies


In this second Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Indrazith Shantharaj, Full time Trader, share insights on ‘The Miracle of Intraday Trading using RSI’.

You will learn 1 Profitable Intraday Trading System, which is backtested against 10-years of Banknifty Historical Data.

Indrazith Shantharaj is a full-time intraday trader and author of a few best-selling books related to the stock market.

He takes trades using both discretionary and algo trading methods.

He is a former IT professional and has over 12 years of experience.

This webinar includes -

  • Traditional usage of RSI

  • Why this traditional usage of RSI shows terrible results?

  • The best way to use RSI - 40 & 60 rule and Hidden Divergence

  • How to Evaluate an Intraday Trading system?

  • How to use RSI for Day Trading?

  • Different variations of the RSI System to suit the individual

  • Money Management

  • Credit Spread - A Simple Options Strategy to Boost the Returns

The other speakers for the event are Amit Seth, Vishal Mehta, Prasant Shah, Varun Danturthy, Thoviti Brahmachary, Joy Mukherjee, Sujith Nadig, Dinesh Nagpal, Deepak Thakran, Ashok Devanampriya and Swapnaja Sharma.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, click here

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Intraday Traders #INTRAZON 2.0 #Traders Gurukul
first published: Nov 19, 2021 11:08 pm

