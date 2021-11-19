Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Friday, 19th November, at 8 pm, with Swapnaja Sharma on ‘Simple Yet Powerful, Banknifty Intraday Trading Strategy’

INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always held in November, the online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19-30th November, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only.



* 12 Intraday Speakers

* 12 Days of Action12

* Creative Strategies



The event features:

In this first Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Swapnaja Sharma, Founder, Wordz Unlimited, share insights on ‘Simple Yet Powerful, Banknifty Intraday Trading Strategy’.

You will learn a Highly Profitable yet very Simple Intraday Trading Strategy with an excellent risk to reward ratio.

The Founder Director of Wordz Unlimited, and an active trader, passive investor and passionate trainer herself, Swapnaja has trained more than 500 active traders till now.

Her focus is mainly on trading with money management system for long-term sustainability. Her trading system is a combination of price action as well as indicator which generates precise entry and exit points in the volatile market.

She recently started her YouTube channel and was conferred ‘Creator on the rise’ by YouTube within 2 months because of her popularity on the media platform.

Prior to this, she also won ‘India’s Smart Investor’, a reality show organized by Zee Business and Reliance Money in 2008, regional round (Gwalior) and stood 4th all over India.



* Learn the Importance of the formation of the candle

* The easy and simple way to use EMA with the Logic

* When and How to do pyramiding

* How to execute the trade with proper Money Management

* The logic of using various Derivative Instrument

* Tips and tricks to deploy strategy with minimum margin



The other speakers for the event are Indrazith Shantharaj, Amit Seth, Vishal Mehta, Prasant Shah, Varun Danturthy, Thoviti Brahmachary, Joy Mukherjee, Sujith Nadig, Dinesh Nagpal, Deepak Thakran and Ashok Devanampriya.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, click here

