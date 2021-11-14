MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Pro presents Intrazon 2.0 – India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference

12 Webinars on Intraday Trading Strategies available at just Rs 50 per webinar. The conference will go live on this page  on 19th to 30th November’21 every day from 8 pm to 10 pm

Moneycontrol News
November 14, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST

INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

It is an exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always conducted in the month of November. The online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19th-30th November, 2021 from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here. Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:

  • 12 Intraday Speakers

  • 12 Days of Action

  • 12 Creative Strategies

The speakers for the event are Swapnaja Sharma, Indrazith Shantharaj, Amit Seth, Vishal Mehta, Prasant Shah, Varun Danturthy, Thoviti Brahmachary, Joy Mukherjee, Sujith Nadig, Dinesh Nagpal, Deepak Thakran and Ashok Devanampriya.

Click here to know more the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs. 600/- (Rs. 50/- per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3000/-.

To book your seat, click here

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!
