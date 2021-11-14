Moneycontrol Pro presents Intrazon 2.0 – India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference

INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

It is an exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always conducted in the month of November. The online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19th-30th November, 2021 from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here. Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.



12 Intraday Speakers



12 Days of Action



12 Creative Strategies



The event features:

The speakers for the event are Swapnaja Sharma, Indrazith Shantharaj, Amit Seth, Vishal Mehta, Prasant Shah, Varun Danturthy, Thoviti Brahmachary, Joy Mukherjee, Sujith Nadig, Dinesh Nagpal, Deepak Thakran and Ashok Devanampriya.

Click here to know more the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs. 600/- (Rs. 50/- per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3000/-.

To book your seat, click here

