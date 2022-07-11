English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Pro presents an options writing masterclass with Shubham Agarwal

    In this webinar, the CEO of Quantsapp will simplify the art of options writing and explain how to generate consistent returns

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

    Moneycontrol Pro is delighted to announce an options writing masterclass conducted by Shubham Agarwal, CEO of Quantsapp.

    The webinar is designed to decode and simplify the art of options writing to generate consistent returns. It will include discussions on building options writing strategies and present participants with actionable insights.

    The event will be telecast here live at 5.00 pm on July 13 (Wednesday).

    The webinar discussion includes:

    -Why is it beneficial to write options?

    Close

    -When and for how long to write options?

    -How to test the feasibility of writing and create a trade set up?

    -How to manage options writing trades?

    Click here to know more.

    This webinar on Option writing can be accessed by Moneycontrol Pro users at a 66 percent discounted price of Rs 499. Non-Pro users can access the webinar at Rs 1,499.

    To book your seat, please click here.

    Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more. Click here and be a Pro!
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MC Pro
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 12:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.