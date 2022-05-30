Moneycontrol PRO presents Algo Convention 6th Edition

ALGO CONVENTION 2022 (6th edition) is an annual colloquium of algo aficionados and various market participants. Whether one is a fresher in algo trading or a professional looking for higher trading wisdom, this event provides a proactive, radical and breakthrough edge perspective immediately applicable to your trading strategies.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro, in association with Algo Convention, is streaming the live sessions on 4th and 5th June, 2022. Session recordings will be made available 15-20 working days after the event ends on this page and will be accessible for the next three months only. To know more, click here.

Event highlights

-Capturing fast Option moves at opening bell

-Equanimous Trading | Mastering your emotions for a more profitable trading experience

-How to trade momentum stocks intraday

-Lower the risk – Higher the returns

-Four pillars of generating all–weather returns

-How to create Algos for momentum-based investing

-Execution - Key to algorithmic trading

Speakers for the event are Shubham Agarwal, Yvan Byeajee, CA Govind Jhawar, Sourabh Sisodiya, Rakesh Pujara, Ankush Bajaj, Tanmay Kurtkoti, Atul Suri, Vishal Mehta, Rakesh Pujara, Nitesh Khandelwal, Joel Pannikot and Dr Bruce Vanstone.

The 2-day Algo Convention Event can be accessed by Pro users at 66 percent discounted price, i.e. Rs 2,999 Rs 1,499.

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the virtual conference at Rs 2,999.

You can attend residential event at Rs 23,999 for Pro users and Rs 26,999 for non-Pro users. Click to know more and avail of discount coupons.

