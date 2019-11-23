Moneycontrol Pro Picks of the Week: Waiting for Trump and Xi

Will they, won’t they? Global markets gyrated to every twist and turn in the negotiations between China and the US on a so-called ‘phase 1’ trade deal. It is proving to be a painfully slow process and the December 15 deadline for the US raising additional tariffs on Chinese goods is fast approaching.

The latest hitch could be US legislation in support of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, which President Trump is likely to sign. So far, almost everyone expects some kind of trade deal soon, which is why markets are holding up.

But tensions are rising and the yuan has depreciated past the 7 to the dollar mark again.

Back home, the gush of liquidity, after propelling the Sensex to new highs, is having some difficulty keeping it there. That is no surprise, given the disconnect between a spluttering economy, a struggling financial sector, shrinking corporate sales, profits at a 15-year low on the one hand and equity markets and valuations making new highs on the other.

But the markets are forward-looking and they’re probably looking to the rosy future ahead. The only thing wrong with that vacuous generality is that almost every economic forecast says recovery is going to take time.

Fitch Ratings puts GDP growth at 5.5 percent this year, 6.2 per cent in FY21 and 6.7 percent in FY22, no V-shaped recovery by any stretch of the imagination.

Indeed, a government report, hastily suppressed, said that consumer spending in 2017-18 was lower than what it was six years ago. Could that be wrong? We shall have to take the government’s word that it is because it has refused to publish the report.

Adding to the gloom, electricity demand fell 13 percent in October, the third straight month of decline and the steepest fall in at least 12 years. Rubbing salt into these wounds, bank frauds are rising by leaps and bounds as well.

Thankfully, it was not all gloom and doom. The government has manfully decided to prove right the cliché that every crisis is an opportunity by going in for a round of privatisation, much-needed not just to bridge the fiscal deficit, but also to push structural change in the economy.

The sale of BPCL and Concor should see plenty of prospective buyers and the stocks have already run-up in anticipation.

The bruised and battered telecom sector also saw some relief, with all three private sector telecom players deciding to hike tariffs, no doubt with a little nudge by the government. Together with the decision to defer spectrum dues, does this mean green shoots are finally sprouting in the sector after a long and bitter drought?

The Supreme Court breathed new life into the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which was in danger of slipping into a coma after the NCLAT ruling on Essar Steel.

The court judgment makes it clear it is the Committee of Creditors (CoC) who alone can decide on how the proceeds from the resolution of a distressed asset will be divided. That is as it should be.

Financial creditors can now heave a sigh of relief. The judgment is a feather in the cap for Arcelor Mittal but it has its task cut out and its balance sheet will feel the strain of the acquisition, not least because the steel industry is far from being in the pink of health. That is why Arcelor Mittal should list its newly acquired steel company.

The Reserve Bank of India’s latest attempt to do something about the festering sores in the NBFC sector has been to refer Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) to the bankruptcy court, the first such reference of a financial services provider.

Hopes are not very high and a lot could go wrong. There are questions about the credibility of the company’s balance sheet and doubts about available collateral.

The current environment is a tough one for stock picking. Analysts know that valuations are stretched and earnings are depressed. But with foreign investors piling into the markets, FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is a big part of investor psychology.

One approach is to look for companies whose recent poor performance is a blip. Another is to search for stocks of companies in which the management is trying a new strategy. Stocks, where current prices are factoring in a worst-case scenario, are also promising picks.

Some companies have continued to do well even in a very challenging environment. And then, of course, there are the ‘long-term’ picks and the ‘buy-on-corrections’ recommendations.

For a change, investors in Zee Entertainment laughed all the way to the bank as the share pledge issue was resolved. Investors also mulled over whether to invest in the CSB Bank IPO.

Looking ahead, the big event next week will be the GDP numbers for the September quarter, expected to be released on November 29. Growth is likely to be even lower than the June quarter’s 5 percent, with Nomura’s estimate being a measly 4.2 percent.

I would like to leave you with this cheery nugget from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) latest Economic Outlook, which says, among other things, "World GDP growth fell to 2.9 percent this year – its lowest rate since the financial crisis – and is expected to remain stuck at 3 percent over the next two years.."

And just to rub it in: "Risks of even weaker growth remain high, including from an escalation of trade conflicts, geopolitical tensions, the possibility of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in China and climate change."