Moneycontrol Pro picks of the week

The week ended with investors wondering what to make of Moody’s surprise downgrade of India’s sovereign outlook, chiefly because of the risk that economic growth may remain weak for some time.

Markets had gained during the week but turned weak on November 8 after the Moody’s announcement. They closed only marginally higher than the previous week’s close.

The government put forward its defence against the downgrade, stating that India’s relative economic growth still makes it a leader. Ratings come and go and soon enough, attention will shift to other issues. There is a risk of other rating agencies revising their outlooks too.

Also, Moody’s later downgraded the outlook of debt issued by eight companies, following the sovereign outlook action. Apart from government-owned energy companies, they include two software companies – TCS and Infosys.

India’s real estate sector cheered a bit. There was good news for homebuyers who are in distress because of unfinished projects. The Cabinet approved a rescue package that will see a government-sponsored alternative investment fund step in to provide last-mile funding, to complete stuck real estate projects.

The opinion is divided on how much good this can do but it is, perhaps, the best chance that stranded home-buyers have of getting keys to their flats.

Another issue on which opinion is divided is India’s decision to stay out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that was signed between the ASEAN and other countries, notably China.

India said that while many of its demands were accepted, there was still ground left to cover to protect its own domestic interests. Will this cost India dearly is a fear that free trade votaries fretted over, while those harbouring protective instincts for domestic industry sighed in relief.

The PMI data that came out this week did not bring much cheer. There was no recovery seen in the economy during the festival season.

Luck and surprises should have no role in investments but they do!

Another is a market guru who tells us that many attribute their good fortune (or even bad) to luck but what if you could position yourself to benefit from luck. Don’t miss these pieces.

At Moneycontrol Pro, we had a string of articles analysing these events, distilling important insights and what they meant for you for your investment decisions.

Next week, the US-China trade war will dominate economic chatter as markets assess whether the two countries can indeed resolve their long-running dispute. Certainty on resolution will be a massive relief for investors globally.

Inflation data is due to be released next week and retail inflation is expected to step up a bit but still within the Reserve Bank’s comfort zone.

The last batch of earnings should be out next week and stay logged in to read more about them and markets, macro, sectors and more.