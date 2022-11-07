Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Cop27 has started. Here's why it is important

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

Is the end nigh?

The World Meteorological Organisation’s report released on day 1 of the talks at the COP27 climate change summit makes for grim reading.



2015-22 will likely be the warmest eight years on the planet since such things started to be recorded.



Global average temperature in 2022 is 1.15 degree Celsius (C) above pre-industrial levels. The Paris Accord reached in 2015 wanted countries to work together and cap global warming to 1.5C. That looks like history now; the world seems set for at least 2.4C of warming by 2100 A.D.



Sea levels are rising; the rate has doubled since 1993. Glaciers are melting from Antarctica to the Alps.

The only bit of good news is that countries have agreed to include loss and damage funding in the COP27 negotiations. This essentially is a call to rich countries —historically large emitters of greenhouse gases — to compensate smaller nations which are among the worst sufferers from climate change.

It has not come a moment too soon. The WMO report just quantifies what we have seen this year alone — extreme heat in North India hitting crop output, floods in Pakistan, an unprecedented heat wave in Europe, droughts in China and Africa.

Hopefully, there will be some concrete action and nations will walk the talk. So far, the track record of such summits has been underwhelming.

Rich nations have failed to honour their promise to cough up $100 billion a year between 2020 and 2025, to support climate action in developing countries.

Less than one in four of the 190 participant nations at COP26 have presented plans to cut emissions as agreed at that meeting.

Similarly, 93 percent of the world’s largest 2,000 companies that made net zero promises at COP26 will fail to achieve their goals, reported the FT, citing a report published by consultancy Accenture.

Will companies and countries walk the talk at COP27? Follow our comprehensive coverage of the event here.

Read more about India’s stance at the climate summit here.

Ravi Krishnan Moneycontrol Pro