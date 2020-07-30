App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Pro Financial Freedom offer: Grab benefits worth Rs 15,000

Subscribe at Re 1 per day. Apply coupon FREEDOM365

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol Pro is celebrating August 2020 as Financial Freedom month. We are bringing a slew of content and exciting offers worth Rs 15,000 for our users which will help them in their wealth creation journey and towards financial freedom. Please click here to avail offers.

What’s more, new users who sign up during August will be able to avail these offers as well. You can subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at a special price of Re 1 a day, i.e. Rs 365 for first year. Use our special coupon code — FREEDOM365 — on the Android app or Moneycontrol Website. iOS users can apply this coupon and subscribe through the website and use the same login on their device to access Pro.

For those new to the Pro story, Moneycontrol Pro, the subscription-based financial platform from Network18 & Media Investments, has over 250,000 active subscribers now. It is arguably the largest and the fastest-growing financial news subscription product since it launched on April 21, 2019.

Pro’s distinctive service offers its readers reliable, well-researched, expert-led financial information and analyses. At its core, Pro works on a simple mantra — to consistently help subscribers access well-informed insights that make them smart, sharp investors.

It is with this thought in mind we have put together the Financial Freedom package. It includes:
- Paytm first corporate pack: Three months access at no cost
- Tata Cliq: 10 percent instant discount
- Intermiles: 365 miles to each user availing the offer
- Gamechangers by Ambareesh Baliga: 45 days free access to Ambareesh Baliga’s daily dose of advice and insights
- Indiacharts: 3 months access to Indiacharts insider
- Prashant Shah: 45 days free access to Gamechanger by Prashant Shah

- Shubham Agarwal: Exclusive webinar by Shubham Agarwal

Please click here to avail offers.

 
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 02:47 pm

