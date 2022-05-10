 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol PRO and Espresso present Super25 3.0 on Tuesday, 10th May, at 8 pm, with Gunjan Dua on “Using Price for Trend Identification”

Moneycontrol News
May 10, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST

In the Eighth webinar on Stock Trading Online Conference, we are joined by Gunjan Dua, Professional Trader. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Tuesday, 10th May.

Super25 3.0
To view the full content of this event, you have to subscribe to the Super25 3.0

Access the exclusive live webinars/events, recordings and expert insights

Buy Ticket Now

Already a member? Sign in