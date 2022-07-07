English
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm.
    Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso present Option Omega 3.0

    Speakers for the event are Jyoti Budhia, Santosh Pasi, Abhijit Pathak, Dharmik Thakker, Aditya Chopra, Sivakumar Jayachandran, Nitish Narang, Satyarth Grover, Pranav VK, Murli Deshpande & Fazil Ahmed.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

    OPTION OMEGA 3.0 is one of the largest retail Option Traders Online Conferences ever conducted in India.

    It assembles some of the best options traders in order to share deep trading knowledge with the retail trader community.

    It is an exclusive event conducted by the Traders Gurukul family every August. This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming live webinars from 20th-31st July, 2022 everyday from 8 pm to 10 pm. Session recordings will be made available 2-3 days after the event and will be accessible for the next 1 month only. To know more, click here.

    The online conference comprises 3 different themes spread across – Positional Trading Strategies, Intraday Trading Strategies & Expiry Day Trading Strategies

    The event features -

    -12 Options Traders

    -3 Special Themes

    -12 Days of Action

    -12 Creative Strategies

    Click here to know the event agenda.

    The series of 12 webinars by Option Omega can be accessed by Pro users at a 90 percent discounted price, i.e. 6000 Rs 600 (Rs. 50/- per webinar).

    Non-Pro users can access the webinar series at only 50 percent discount, i.e. 6000 Rs 3000.

    To book your seat, click here

    Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more…Click here and be a Pro!!
    Tags: #Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 05:43 pm
