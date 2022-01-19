Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso present Nifty Banker 2.0 on Wednesday, 19th January, at 8 pm, with Rohit Srivastava on “Are we in a Bull Market Or Bubble?”

Nifty Banker | PC-MoneyControl

Nifty Banker 2.0 is India’s First Retail Index Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best index traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

It is an exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family. The online conference is based on entirely on Retail Index trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19th-30th January, 2022 from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.



12 Index Traders



12 Days of Action



12 Amazing Strategies, Concept & Ideas



In this first Nifty Banker 2.0 webinar, watch Rohit Srivastava, Founder, Indiacharts.com, share insights on “Are we in a Bull Market Or Bubble ?”

Mr. Rohit Srivastava is the Founder and Author of the Popular market Blog Indiacharts.com an Industry Veteran in the field of Technical Analysis and has been charting the markets since 1990. Rohit Srivastava brings to the table almost 30 years of stock market experience. He has used his knowledge of Elliott Wave Analysis to Market Behaviour to come up with Models that Map the cycles of both Individual stocks and the Economy.

Elliott Wave Analysis is a behavioural science that allows for Market Forecasting, and its combination with Classic Technical Analysis gives us edge in execution of those views. Similarly the Business cycle of a stocks long term fundamental progression Maps with its long term Elliott Wave Progression and Rohit coined it as the ‘Value Wave Investment’ approach. He went on to do something similar in the field of Economics. Using the Kondratieff cycle and its known impact on inflation interest rates debt and growth, we can consider the right Asset allocation between bonds equities and gold. Rohit has mapped the Economic cycle to the Indian Economy in context of the 100 year Elliott Wave set up and where we are in the Long Wave to publish His Indian Economic winter reports that identified the NPA crisis years in advance.

An MBA in Finance from Mumbai University Rohit spend his most recent 18 years at Sharekhan Ltd. as a Market Analyst, Market Strategist, Head of Research and Fund Manager. He has now moved on as the Founder of Indiacharts as the Strategist for their own funds and Mentor for Market Analysis.



The start of a ferocious rally from the depths of the March 2020 crash which had surprised many market participants.



The Truth in Understanding long-term economic cycles and putting it in context of what has changed during the last 2 years.



The reason behind what has become a relentless move halted only by 5-6 week corrections which are less than 10% in size.



How the above might pan out in the coming years and the opportunity in Investing and How to differentiate a Bubble from a Bull Market.



The speakers for the event are Kushal Jain, Arjun Bhatia, Rohit Katwal, Vivek Gadodia, Prashant Mullick, Kapil Dhama, Ananth Acharya, Jay Thakkar, Ameeth Vorra, Harish Kumar, Ashok Devanampriya

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

