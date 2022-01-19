Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso present Nifty Banker 2.0 on Thursday, 20th January, at 8 pm, with Kushal Jain on “Powerful Gap up/down and momentum reversal strategy in Index”

Nifty Banker 2 | PC-MoneyControl

Nifty Banker 2.0 is India’s First Retail Index Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best index traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

It is an exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family. The online conference is based on entirely on Retail Index trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19th-30th January, 2022 from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.



12 Index Traders



12 Days of Action



12 Amazing Strategies, Concept & Ideas



In this first Nifty Banker 2.0 webinar, watch Kushal Jain, CEO of AlgoFox & Purple Trades., share insights on “Powerful Gap up/down and momentum reversal strategy in Index”

He has been trading and investing in Indian market since 8+ years and recognised by Zee Business.



Learn Enter and exit in Nifty and Banknifty during gap up/down with a very good risk Reward setup



Learn how the momentum reversal and implied volatility helps you gauge market direction and help you make money in both bullish and bearish market.



Backtest report of this strategy shows 180% annual return



Learn a simple yet powerful strategy which can be setup by spending just 10 min a day .



How you can even create scan alert on trading view and chartink to get alerts on the days when entry setup is formed.



The speakers for the event are Arjun Bhatia, Rohit Katwal, Vivek Gadodia, Prashant Mullick, Kapil Dhama, Ananth Acharya, Jay Thakkar, Ameeth Vorra, Harish Kumar, Ashok Devanampriya & Rohit Srivastava.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs. 600/- (Rs. 50/- per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3000/-.

To book your seat, click here

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer.