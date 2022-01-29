Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso present Nifty Banker 2.0 on Saturday, 29 January, at 8 pm, with Harish Kumar on “Intraday Trading using BN options: For Disciplined Traders”

Nifty Banker 2.0 is India’s First Retail Index Traders Online Conference to be organised in India.

Some of the best index traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

It is an exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family. The online conference is based entirely on Retail Index trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19th-30th January, 2022 from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only.



• 12 Index Traders



• 12 Days of Action



• 12 Amazing Strategies, Concept & Ideas



In this Eleventh Nifty Banker 2.0 webinar, watch Harish Kumar, Chartered Accountant, share insights on “Intraday Trading using BN options: For Disciplined Traders”

Mr. Harish Kumar is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He is a Technical Trader and Positional Price Action Trader. He trades using the Demand Supply concept along with Bollinger Bands (thankful to Mr John Bollinger, the father of the concept) with a purpose of generating better returns and long-term growth in Indian equity markets. Being into a full time employment in Finance domain, he takes very less intraday trades and his main focus is on positional trading with a holding period of 3-10 days. He started trading in stock market in 2009 just like other traders. Busted few accounts. Slowly, learned the importance of learning and started learning Technical Analysis. Actively trading since 2015 onwards. He considers himself a life time “Learner” who firmly believes in “Focus on protection of capital first, the returns will follow” and “Rome was not built in a day”. His analysis is mix, based on charts with the analysis of demand & supply backed with various Price Action indicators. He likes to keep himself abreast of overall sentiments and trend of markets & various sectors.



• Discussion about multiple strategies which can be used in combination on the basis of nature of premiums and vix on each day.



• Traders will learn how to make consistent money by using the strategies which are back tested on last 5 years data along with concepts of money management, risk, drawdowns etc.



• Option selling yields money for doing nothing, hence patience & discipline is required.



• Discussion a set of various strategies which can be used by traders on the basis of theta decay on various days. They will be non-directional.



The speakers for the event are Ashok Devanampriya, Rohit Srivastava, Kushal Jain, Arjun Bhatia, Rohit Katwal, Vivek Gadodia, Prashant Mullick, Kapil Dhama, Ananth Acharya, Jay Thakkar & Ameeth Vorra.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

