Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso present Nifty Banker 2.0 on Monday, 24th January, at 8 pm, with Prashant Mullick on “A Nifty Mean Reversion Story”

Prashant Mullick | PC-MoneyControl

In this sixth Nifty Banker 2.0 webinar, watch Prashant Mullick, Founder , QC Alpha, shares insights on “A Nifty Mean Reversion Story” Click on the video to watch the webinar. Dr. Prashant Mullick has a Doctorate in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois (USA) in material science research studying the random motion of nanoparticles. He has worked with...