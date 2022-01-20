MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso present Nifty Banker 2.0 on Friday, 21st January, at 8 pm, with Arjun Bhatia on “How to Trade Bank Nifty for a living”

In the third webinar on Retail Index Trading Online Conference, we are joined by Arjun Bhatia, Founder, www.arjunbhatia.in. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Friday, 21st January.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST
Nifty Banker 3 | Representative image

Nifty Banker 3 | Representative image


Nifty Banker 2.0 is India’s First Retail Index Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best index traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

It is an exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family. The online conference is based on entirely on Retail Index trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19th-30th January, 2022 from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here. 

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

Close

Related stories

The event features:

  • 12 Index Traders

  • 12 Days of Action

  • 12 Amazing Strategies, Concept & Ideas


In this first Nifty Banker 2.0 webinar, watch Arjun Bhatia, Founder, www.arjunbhatia.in, shares insights on “How to Trade Bank Nifty for a living”

Arjun Bhatia has been trading markets from the last 5 years and he is a CA dropout and a full time trader.

This webinar includes –

  • How we can consistently and smartly make money out of trading Futures and Options in Bank Nifty

  • A pure systematic approach to trade Bank Nifty Futures and options with fixed set of rules to follow.

  • An easy and effective method to make a living out of the same

  • Rule based systematic strategy to trade Bank Nifty Futures and Options where you can easily make money using some indicators.

 The speakers for the event are Rohit Katwal, Vivek Gadodia, Prashant Mullick, Kapil Dhama, Ananth Acharya, Jay Thakkar, Ameeth Vorra, Harish Kumar, Ashok Devanampriya, Rohit Srivastava & Kushal Jain.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs. 600/- (Rs. 50/- per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3000/-.

To book your seat, click here

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Nifty Banker 2.0 #Retail Index Traders Online Conference #Retail Index trading
first published: Jan 20, 2022 09:27 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.