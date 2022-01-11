MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso present Nifty Banker 2.0 – India’s First Retail Index Traders Online Conference

12 webinars on Retail Index Trading Strategies, available at just Rs 50 per webinar. The conference will go live on 19th to 30th January 2022 every day from 8 pm to 10 pm

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST
Nifty Banker 2.0 | PC-MoneyControl

Nifty Banker 2.0 | PC-MoneyControl


Nifty Banker 2.0 is the first retail Index Traders Online Conference to be organised in India.

Some of the best index traders will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

It’s an exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family. The online conference is based entirely on Retail Index trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 19-30th January 2022 from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here. Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:

  • 12 Index Traders

  • 12 Days of Action

  • 12 Amazing Strategies, Concepts and Ideas

The speakers for the event are Rohit Srivastava, Kushal Jain, Arjun Bhatia, Rohit Katwal, Vivek Gadodia, Prashant Mullick, Kapil Dhama, Ananth Acharya, Jay Thakkar, Ameeth Vorra, Harish Kumar and Ashok Devanampriya.

Close

Related stories

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, click here.

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day, under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Nifty Banker #Retail Index trading #Traders Gurukul
first published: Jan 11, 2022 05:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.