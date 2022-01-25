MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso present Nifty Banker 2.0 on Tuesday, 25th January, at 8 pm, with Kapil Dhama on “The Art of Option Adjustments in famous Iron Fly”

In the seventh webinar on Retail Index Trading Online Conference, we are joined by Kapil Dhama, Founder Director, Options 360. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Tuesday, 25th January.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
Nifty Banker 2.0 is India’s First Retail Index Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best index traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

It is an exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family. The online conference is based on entirely on Retail Index trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19th-30th January, 2022 from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

 Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

Close

The event features:

  • 12 Index Traders

  • 12 Days of Action

  • 12 Amazing Strategies, Concept & Ideas


In this seventh Nifty Banker 2.0 webinar, watch Kapil Dhama, Founder Director, Options 360, shares insights on “The Art of Option Adjustments in famous Iron Fly”

Kapil is a full time Options trader based in New Delhi and look after two businesses with interests in Edtech and Real Estate. He worked for the Government of India as an engineer in the Central Labour Ministry before he started his journey in stock market.

This webinar includes –

  • Adjustment is an art in which we shift or change our positions according to changing market conditions.

  • Learning Option adjustment methods like ‘Reverse Buying’ which can help in reducing losses or eliminating loss altogether.

  • In these adjustments we will tell you, how to make your trade complete free means loss less, either you will get small profit or big profit

 The speakers for the event are Ananth Acharya, Jay Thakkar, Ameeth Vorra, Harish Kumar, Ashok Devanampriya, Rohit Srivastava, Kushal Jain, Arjun Bhatia, Rohit Katwal, Vivek Gadodia & Prashant Mullick.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs. 600/- (Rs. 50/- per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3000/-.

To book your seat, click here

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kapil Dhama #Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso #Nifty Banker 2.0 #Traders Gurukul
first published: Jan 25, 2022 12:07 pm

