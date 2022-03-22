English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol PRO and Sharekhan present Investen on Tuesday, 22nd March, at 8 pm, with Prateek Agrawal on ‘Investment Methodology’

    In the fourth webinar on Stock Investing Online Conference, we are joined by Prateek Agrawal, Business Head & CIO at Ask Investment Managers Ltd. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Tuesday, 22nd March.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

    Investen, India’s biggest online conference for stock investors, is here. Some of the best speakers from the investing world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock investors during this event.

    An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

    This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 19-30th March, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

    Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here

    The event features:

    • 12 powerful speakers

    • 12 amazing days of knowledge sharing


    In this fourth Investen webinar, watch Prateek Agrawal, Business Head & CIO at Ask Investment Managers Ltd., on ‘Investment Methodology’ session.

    Close

    Related stories

    Mr. Prateek Won the Fund House of the Year - India by Asian Investor for 2018.

    He brings to the table a 10 year long distinguished sell side research, investment banking and advisory experience which has been a great asset on the buyside and helped him deliver good consistent performance across fund houses over the past 11 years. On the buyside he has been part of the core team that built two startup fund houses, ABN AMRO AMC (now BNP Paribas AMC) and Bharti AXA Investment Managers (now BOI AXA). He is with ASK Investment managers since April 2011 as a CIO and became Business head and CIO in 2014.

    During his stint at ASK, he provided leadership to various departments and now heading the business. The business was USD 300million of AUM when he had joined. It is today over USD 3bn in AUM.

    His key strengths are equity money management, team building, and conceptualising and establishing scaleable processes that enable performance delivery with lean teams.

    This webinar includes –

    • Identifying the primary TREND of index & trading in the direction of primary trend

    • System based STOP-LOSS & How to TRAIL it?

    • How to enter when market opens with Gaps?

    • Can be applied on any instrument

    The speakers for the event are Gautham Baid, Aniruddha Sarkar, Vivek Mashrani, Vivek Joshi, Devang Jhaveri, Gaurav Chopra, Ravi Jain, Vishal Jadiya, Saket Mehrotra, Prateek Agrawal, Prasenjit Paul and Ashok Devanampriya.

    Click here to know more about the event agenda. 

    The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 90 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

    Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 50 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

    To book your seat, click here 

    Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

    Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro! 
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Investen #Moneycontrol Pro #Prateek Agrawal #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 02:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.