Moneycontrol PRO and Sharekhan present Investen on Sunday, 20th March, at 8 pm, with Aniruddha Sarkar on ‘Investment Methodology’

    In the second webinar on Stock Investing Online Conference, we are joined by Aniruddha Sarkar, CIO of Quest Investment Advisors. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Sunday, 20th March.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 20, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

    Investen, India’s biggest online conference for stock investors, is here. Some of the best speakers from the investing world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock investors during this event.

    An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

    This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 19-30th March, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

    Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

    The event features:

    • 12 powerful speakers

    • 12 amazing days of knowledge sharing


    In this second Investen webinar, watch Aniruddha Sarkar, CIO of Quest Investment Advisors, on ‘Investment Methodology’ session.

    Aniruddha has 15 years of experience in Capital markets across different roles in Fund Management, Portfolio Management (PMS), Equity Research and Investment Advisory.

    Currently he has partnered with Quest Investment Advisors managing around USD 300 mn of equity assets in the role of a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of equities taking care of all equity strategies across PMS, AIF and Offshore funds.

    Prior to Quest, he was with IIFL AMC where I managed the IIFL Multicap PMS since inception in Dec 2014 and generated 19% IRR since inception over 5 years, significantly outperforming Benchmark IRR of 9% (BSE 200).

    Managed large equity assets generating consistent out-performance over the benchmarks. Advance skills in Fundamental and Technical analysis of equity investment ideas with focus on long term wealth creation for investors.

    Specialist in identifying undervalued Midcaps and Smallcaps across the breadth of the market.

    This webinar includes –

    • Learn Investment methodology

    • Portfolio Creation

    • Stock selection

    • Stock rotation and other key aspects

    The speakers for the event are Gautham Baid, Aniruddha Sarkar, Vivek Mashrani, Vivek Joshi, Devang Jhaveri, Gaurav Chopra, Ravi Jain, Vishal Jadiya, Saket Mehrotra, Prateek Agrawal, Prasenjit Paul and Ashok Devanampriya.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aniruddha Sarkar #Investen #Moneycontrol Pro #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 20, 2022 11:47 am
