English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol PRO and Sharekhan present Investen on Saturday, 19th March, at 8 pm, with Gautham Baid hosting ‘Stock Investing Keynote Session’

    In the first webinar on Stock Investing Online Conference, we are joined by Gautham Baid, Founder, Stellar Wealth Partners. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Saturday, 19th March.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 19, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

    Investen, India’s biggest online conference for stock investors, is here. Some of the best speakers from the investing world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock investors during this event.

    An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

    This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 19-30th March, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

    Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

    The event features:
    •12 powerful speakers

    •12 amazing days of knowledge sharing

    Close

    Related stories

    In this first Investen webinar, watch Gautham Baid, Founder, Stellar Wealth Partners, hosting the ‘Stock Investing Keynote’ session.
    Baid is the founder of Stellar Wealth Partners (www.stellarwealthpartners.com), a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm, and smallcase manager for investors in the Indian stock market.
    He specialises in identifying emerging and fundamentally strong businesses based on variant perception and long-term structural trends.

    The endeavour is to offer maximum value to clients in their wealth creation journey through quality research, focus, and a disciplined approach to investing. He looks forward to welcoming you to Stellar Wealth's smallcase family. Let's build generational wealth!

    The speakers for the event are Gautham Baid, Aniruddha Sarkar, Vivek Mashrani, Vivek Joshi, Devang Jhaveri, Gaurav Chopra, Ravi Jain, Vishal Jadiya, Saket Mehrotra, Prateek Agrawal, Prasenjit Paul and Ashok Devanampriya.

    Click here to know more about the event agenda.

    The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

    Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

    To book your seat, click here

    Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

    Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #investing #MC Pro #Sharekhan #stock investing #stocks
    first published: Mar 19, 2022 11:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.